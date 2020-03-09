Cruise ship with at least 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases scheduled to dock in Bay Area: News Fix

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Monday, March 9.
TOP STORY: Cruise ship with at least 21 confirmed coronavirus cases scheduled to dock in California
Federal and state officials in California were preparing Monday to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the cost of San Francisco with at least 21 people aboard infected with the novel coronavirus.
Fences were being installed at an 11-acre site at the Port of Oakland, as authorities readied flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,000 passengers aboard the Grand Princess to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine.
More than 3,500 on the ship hail from 54 countries. The U.S. death toll from the virus reached at least 21 and the number of cases worldwide soared above 110,000.
Locally, Department of Public Health officials have confirmed a seventh case of COVID-19 in Cook County.
The latest case involves a Chicago man in his 60's. At this point, officials don't know how the man got the virus, and say the investigation is still ongoing.
The man is now being treated at an undisclosed hospital, officials said.
TOP STORY: Iconic Barbie doll turns 61, It's National Barbie Day
Happy birthday, Barbie! The iconic doll turns 61 on Monday.
The Barbie doll debuted at the American international toy fair in New York on March 9th, 1959.
The first Barbie wore a black and white swimsuit, had the full name of Barbara Millicent Roberts and costed only three dollars.
Barbie has enjoyed more than 150 careers in her lifetime.
TOP STORY: Country star Dolly Parton wants to cover 'Playboy Magazine' for 75th birthday
Country icon Dolly Parton wants to be on the cover of Playboy again.
The singer is hoping she gets the chance for her 75th Birthday.
Parton appeared on the magazine's cover in October of 1978 when she was 32 years old.
