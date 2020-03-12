Trump suspends most travel between Europe, US for 30 days to curb COVID-19 spread: News Fix

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Thursday, March 12.President Trump is taking sweeping measures AND issuing travel restrictions to contain the virus.Starting at midnight on Friday, flights from Europe to the U.S. are banned for the next 30 days.The ban won't apply to Americans trying to return home - though they will be subject to "enhanced" health screening - or to citizens of the United Kingdom.The president also announced insurance companies will waive all co-payments for COVID-19 treatments.The NBA has suspended its season "until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus.Sources said Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the virus.Players were on the floor for warmups when they were told to return to their locker rooms. About 30 minutes later, fans were told the game was postponed.Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for COVID-19, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.Retailers are having a tough time keeping up with the high demand for disinfectant products and hand sanitizers.Due to the rush, stores like Target and Walmart are now limiting how many products one customer can purchase at a time.Some Target stores have limited it to 6 containers of wipes or sanitizers per customer.Walmart is telling managers to ration the products depending on the supplies they have available.Gov. JB Pritzker announced six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing Illinois' total to 25.Health officials said five of the new cases are in Chicago and Cook County.The sixth patient was identified as a Lake County resident in his 50s. The origin of the six new infections remain unknown, but the patients are all in isolation.As a reminder, the City of Chicago announced it has postponed all St. Patrick's Day parades as well as the annual dyeing of the Chicago River that were planned for this weekend.