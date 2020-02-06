News Fix: Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks charity celebrates 5th anniversary, Nike collaboration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Thursday, February 6.A Wisconsin resident has been sickened with a new virus that originated in China and spread across the world, the first case in the state and just the 12th in the country.State health officials said Wednesday that the patient is an adult "with a history of travel to Beijing."Health officials said the resident is isolated at home and doing well, but they wouldn't elaborate on the patient's age or any other details.Two of the 12 are here in the Chicago area, a husband and wife being treated in Hoffman Estates.In China, the coronavirus outbreak is blamed for 563 deaths. More than 28,200 people have confirmed cases globally.A record-setting astronaut just returned to Earth from the International Space Station.Christina Koch has completed the longest single space flight ever by a woman.Koch wrapped up a 328-day mission on her first flight into space, providing researchers the opportunity to observe the effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman.The study is important since NASA plans to return to the moon under the Artemis program and prepare for the human exploration of Mars.Chance the Rapper's charity SocialWorks is celebrating its fifth anniversary. So far it has raised $8 million, including $2 million donated by the rapper himself.The organization works to empower young people through the arts, education and civic engagement.Wednesday night Chance announced a new project ahead of the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.Chance and his brother Taylor Bennett are ambassadors for the NBA All-Star Game, and Chance is the half time performer.