News Fix: Happy New Year Chicago!

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Ravi Baichwal has your top stories for Tuesday, December 31.

TOP STORY: CTA, Metra offer free rides on New Year's Eve during select hours

If you're going to be out celebrating tonight, please leave the car keys at home.

CTA is offering free rides on trains and buses from 10 p.m. tonight until 4 a.m. New Year's Day.

For the first time in its history, Metra will be giving free rides after 6 p.m. tonight. The rides will be available for every train that stops in downtown Chicago.

TOP STORY: Illinois state population consistently declining

The population of Illinois is still shrinking.

According to the US Census Bureau...the state lost about 51,000 residents from 2018 to 2019.

Researchers say the drop in population is driven primarily by residents moving to other state.

Illinois saw the second highest population decline in the last year, behind New York which lost about 77,000 residents, researchers said.

The decline could mean the state will lose a congressional seat, however that final determination won't be made until the 2020 census count is complete.

TOP STORY: Countdown Chicago 2020 on ABC7

COUNTDOWN CHICAGO was one of the most watched local programs in Chicago in 2019!

The countdown to 2020 special will feature five unique and exciting locations in and around town with some of the hottest parties, musical talent, dancers, and fireworks making ABC 7 the place Chicagoans want to be at Midnight!

December 31, 1991 marked the beginning of ABC 7's annual broadcast of New Year's Eve specials.

