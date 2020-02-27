news fix

News Fix: Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'The March' virtual reality exhibit opens at DuSable Museum this weekend

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Thursday, February, 27.

TOP STORY: Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'The March' virtual reality exhibit opens this weekend

The 1963 March on Washington and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech are now available in virtual reality.

The experiential exhibit at the DuSable Museum of African American history is called "The March."

Award-winning actress Viola Davis and her husband are some of the executive producers.

Actress Cynthia Nixon was also part of the creative team; her father was a radio reporter during the march and his tapes were incorporated into the exhibit.

"The March" opens to the public Friday and runs to November.

TOP STORY: Dunkin' releases 'Snackin' Bacon' for the meat lover on the go

Dunkin' is going for a mix of sweet and savory with its newest product.

The chain is now selling bags of bacon!

The item is called 'Snackin' Bacon'.

It's a bag of eight half-slices of bacon with sweet black pepper seasoning.

Dunkin' says it's for customers on the go who are craving a different kind of snacking choice.

The snack is now available in restaurants nationwide.

TOP STORY: Novel Coronavirus Update: Over 80,000 cases in more than 40 countries

Worldwide there are now more than 80,000 confirmed cases in about 44 countries that have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Health officials said there have been at least 2800 reported deaths.

Earlier today, Japan announced it will close all elementary, junior high and high schools from this weekend through March to curb the virus from spreading.

Saudi Arabia also made the extraordinary decision Tuesday to ban foreigners from entering the country for religious visits.

The ban includes visits to the two holiest sites in Islam-Mecca and Medina.

Back in the states, California officials believe they have the first case of someone who caught the virus without traveling or being exposed to another patient.

In a press conference Wednesday, President Trump said the U.S. is "very, very ready" for whatever the new coronavirus threat brings and has put Vice President Pence in charge of the response to the outbreak.

For more trending topics content follow ABC7 Chicago Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagohealthcdcnews fixcoronavirusdunkin'u.s. & worldmlkdunkin' donutsmartin luther king jrvirusamerican food
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
News Fix: Hot Pockets heir sentenced to 5 months for college admissions scam
News Fix: Boy Scouts of America plagued by lawsuits; files for bankruptcy
News Fix: NASA astronaut returns to Earth after record-breaking mission
News Fix: National Women Physicians Day
NEWS FIX
News Fix: Hot Pockets heir sentenced to 5 months for college admissions scam
News Fix: Krispy Kreme to launch home delivery service
News Fix: Mike Bloomberg joins Dems Wednesday for 9th debate
News Fix: Boy Scouts of America plagued by lawsuits; files for bankruptcy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Elderly couple swarmed by police in case of mistaken identity in Oak Park
Simeon HS employee removed, accused of engaging 'improperly' with student: principal
Police release surveillance video of Avalon Park shooting suspects
Wis. boy, 9, kicked off plane due to motion sickness
CPS will now celebrate Indigenous People's Day not Columbus Day
I-57 crash near I-80 leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt
Show More
Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train in Loop after accidentally bumping into woman, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, mostly sunny Thursday
Chicago mother, 2 children missing since January
Stocks open sharply lower; Dow 10% below recent record high
Coronavirus: First US case of unknown origin
More TOP STORIES News