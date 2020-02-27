News Fix: Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'The March' virtual reality exhibit opens at DuSable Museum this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Thursday, February, 27.The 1963 March on Washington and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech are now available in virtual reality.The experiential exhibit at the DuSable Museum of African American history is called "The March."Award-winning actress Viola Davis and her husband are some of the executive producers.Actress Cynthia Nixon was also part of the creative team; her father was a radio reporter during the march and his tapes were incorporated into the exhibit."The March" opens to the public Friday and runs to November.Dunkin' is going for a mix of sweet and savory with its newest product.The chain is now selling bags of bacon!The item is called 'Snackin' Bacon'.It's a bag of eight half-slices of bacon with sweet black pepper seasoning.Dunkin' says it's for customers on the go who are craving a different kind of snacking choice.The snack is now available in restaurants nationwide.Worldwide there are now more than 80,000 confirmed cases in about 44 countries that have been infected by the novel coronavirus.Health officials said there have been at least 2800 reported deaths.Earlier today, Japan announced it will close all elementary, junior high and high schools from this weekend through March to curb the virus from spreading.Saudi Arabia also made the extraordinary decision Tuesday to ban foreigners from entering the country for religious visits.The ban includes visits to the two holiest sites in Islam-Mecca and Medina.Back in the states, California officials believe they have the first case of someone who caught the virus without traveling or being exposed to another patient.In a press conference Wednesday, President Trump said the U.S. is "very, very ready" for whatever the new coronavirus threat brings and has put Vice President Pence in charge of the response to the outbreak.