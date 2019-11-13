News Fix: Colin Kaepernick to work out for NFL teams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Wednesday, November 13.A 16-year-old Michigan boy is recovering after undergoing the first-known double lung transplant because of vaping.His family said he was a healthy 16-year-old high school athlete until he went to the hospital with symptoms of pneumonia on September 5.A month and half later, the Michigan teenager was facing death and underwent a double lung transplant.It's now been over a month since the teenager underwent the double lung transplant. His doctors say he is recovering well, but it will be a long, rough road.The city of Venice, Italy is bracing for more flooding Wednesday.The famous St. Mark's Basilica has been inundated with water which is raising new concerns about damage to mosaics and other artwork.The high-water mark hit 74 inches late Tuesday with it expected to go even higher today.This is the city's highest recorded tide since the floods of 1966.The NFL organized the private session in Atlanta, which will involve on-field work and an interview, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.Schefter reported that all 32 teams are invited, and a video of the workout and interview will be made available as well."I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday," he said after hearing about the opportunity.