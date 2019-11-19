News Fix: Bei Bei goes bye- bye, giant panda leaves National Zoo for China

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Tuesday, November 19.
You can be one of Santa's helpers this holiday season!
USPS just kicked off their annual Christmas wish list campaign, "Operation Santa".
The program lets kids from across the country send their holiday wish list to the North Pole and volunteers help make those wishes come true.
Kids from across the Chicago area can mail or post their wish list online.
For more information visit uspsoperationsanta.com.
Bei Bei goes bye- bye: Giant panda leaves National Zoo for permanent home in China
Bei Bei, the giant panda named by former first lady Michelle Obama, is leaving his temporary home at the Washington National Zoo and will be returned to his native China.
Bei Bei will be flying home aboard a Boeing 777 dubbed...The Panda Express.
Under an agreement with the Chinese, all giant panda cubs born at the zoo must return to China by the age of 4.
Burger King is being taken to court over their meatless "Impossible Whoppers"
A customer claims the chain contaminates the meatless "Impossible Whoppers" by cooking them on the same grill as the regular burgers.
The class action lawsuit accuses the fast food giant of "deceptive" practices - because the "meat-free" patties get covered by grease from the "meat" products during the cooking process.
The consumer wants compensation, and full disclosure that the Whoppers are cooked on the same grill.
Burger King has not yet released a comment on the lawsuit.
