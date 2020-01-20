News Fix: Celebrating legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top daily stories for Monday, January 20.Monday is the federal holiday marking the legacy of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.Events are scheduled throughout the area to celebrate Dr. King's memory.The Rainbow Push Coalition held its annual Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Scholarship breakfast Monday morning and included guests such as Mayor Lori Lightfoot as well as Governor J.B. Pritzker.In Hammond, Indiana a ribbon cutting dedication was held for a new freedom plaza followed by a candlelight march commemorating King's life.In February, a new virtual reality exhibit focusing on Dr. King's "I Have A Dream" speech will debut in Chicago.Time Studios said it will let people experience what it was like to be at theback in 1963.The virtual reality event is scheduled to premiere at the DuSable Museum in Washington Park on February 28th.Tickets are on sale now.Blackhawks fans got to witness one their star players hit a major career milestone on Sunday.Patrick Kane notched the 1000th point of his career during the game against Winnipeg.Kane becomes just the 90th player in NHL history and the fourth Blackhawks player to reach the 1000 point mark.Sunday's win gave the Hawks their fifth straight victory this season.The Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday night and there were some big winners.But the major buzz was over Jennifer Aniston and her ex Brad Pitt.Both actors took home award, Aniston for her series "The Morning Show" and Pitt for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."Cameras caught when Pitt stopped to watch Aniston's acceptance speech backstage. Afterwards, the pair were photographed warmly congratulating each other.Their mini-reunion sent waves through social media with many people asking...is there still hope for Brad and Jen?Click the link above to see a full list of winners.