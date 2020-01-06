news fix

News Fix: 'Hamilton' closes curtain on 3-year Chicago run

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Monday, January 6.

TOP STORY: 77th Golden Globe Awards recap

The 77th Golden Globes kicked off this year's award season Sunday night.

1917-- a world war one race against time, won the top prize for Best Motion Picture-Drama.

Joaquin Phoenix won for best actor in a drama for "Joker."

Awkwafina made history as the first Asian-American to win the award for best actor in a comedy or musical.

Ellen DeGeneres was honored with the newly created Carol Burnett award. DeGeneres is the second honoree-following Burnett - given to someone who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.

Tom Hanks was overcome with emotion when he was honored with the Cecil B. Demille lifetime achievement award.

Click the link above for a full list of the winners.

TOP STORY: Prime Minister calls Australia wildfires 'unprecedented'

More than 12 million acres have been burned across Australia as wild fires continue to ravage parts of the country.

Officials say 25 people and an estimated 500 million animals have died to damage caused by the flames.

Experts say conditions are being intensified because of high temperatures and fast-moving winds.

The wind is reportedly so strong, it's actually carrying smoke more than 1,000 miles away to New Zealand.

Australia's prime minister called the blaze unprecedented and said the fires could continue for months.

TOP STORY: 'Hamilton' closes curtain on Chicago tour

After three years and more than 1300 performances, the musical "Hamilton" ended its run at Chicago's CIBC Theatre Sunday.

Chicago was the first city outside of New York where "Hamilton" opened to unprecedented excitement.

Since June of 2016, the Tony Award-winning phenomenon has had a huge economic and cultural impact on the city.

Nearly 2.6 million people have seen "Hamilton" here in Chicago.

In honor of the musical's final performance, Mayor Lori Lightfoot proclaimed Sunday as "Hamilton Day."

TOP STORY: Trump continues threat against Iran

Today, hundreds of thousands of mourners have been praying over the remains of a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

The attack has drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington.

President Trump is doubling down on his threat to strike cultural sites in Iran - if the country retaliates.

