News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories

Former Twitter employees charged in Saudi spy scandal
Two Employees of the social media platform Twitter are being accused of working as Saudi Arabian spies.
One of the suspects is an American who has already been taken into federal custody. The other suspect is a Saudi citizen.
They were allegedly be paid to gather personal data of users whose tweets were critical of the Saudi Regime.
A third individual, Saudi citizen, was also charged. He allegedly acted as an intermediary between Saudi officials and the two men.
Teen's invention removes "blind spots" on cars
A clever Pennsylvania teen has invented a way to eliminate a vehicle's "blind spots".
Alaina Gassler's prototype uses webcam, projector, 3-d printing adapter and reflective fabric to make the car's window pillars invisible.
Her invention won a $25,000 prize at a national science competition.
Wednesday, a cyclist was struck and killed by a car in Old Irving Park on the North West Side.
It's Holiday Season!
We're still at the beginning of November but it's starting to feel a lot like Christmas!
Thursday morning, Chicago's Official Christmas tree will be cut down. The 55-foot-tall spruce comes from the Nelson family in Elgin, who will also get the opportunity to turn on the lights at the ceremony in Millennium Park.
It's also officially "CASHBACK DAY" -where more than 200 retailers including brands like CVS and OVERSTOCK, offering up TO 20% cash back on purchases.
ABC7's Samantha Chatman will also host a special every week called Sam's Toybox on our morning show. She'll show you some of the hottest toys on the market this holiday season.
