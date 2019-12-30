news fix

News Fix: Laws that go into effect January 1st

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Monday, December 30.

TOP STORY: New laws 2020

Pet Project: Dog and cat kennels must be equipped with a fire sprinkler or alarm system if the kennel is not staffed at all times.

You're In! Program: Starting in 2020, Illinois high schoolers in the top 10% of their class are guaranteed acceptance into NIU, EIU, SIU and WIU.

TOP STORY: Fight for $15, minimum wage raises

For the first time in nearly a decade, Illinois is raising its minimum wage. It increases from $8.25 to $9.25 on January 1, and to $15 by Jan. 1, 2025.

TOP STORY: Illinois Weed Guide

On January 1, adults will be able to buy and consume recreational cannabis legally.

Certain cities and townships have passed laws at the local level that will prevent this change. Check out the Illinois Weed Guide on what you can expect come Wednesday.

TOP STORY: 2020 Driving laws

Staring January 1, 2020, you'll pay more for reckless driving.

The maximum penalty for hitting a construction worker increases to $25,000. The fine for illegally passing a school bus doubles on January 1.

Drivers who violate Scott's Law may be fined up to $10,000.

For more trending topics content follow ABC7 Chicago Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopmarijuananews fixarts & culturelawsu.s. & worlddriving
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
News Fix: New law raises tobacco purchasing age to 21 across US
News Fix: Did you catch the 'Cold Moon' aka the decade's last full moon
News Fix: Climate activist Greta Thunberg named TIME Person of the Year
News Fix: Women snubbed from major categories at Golden Globes
NEWS FIX
News Fix: New law raises tobacco purchasing age to 21 across US
News Fix: House to debate, expected to vote on Trump impeachment
News Fix: 25 years later, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hits No. 1
News Fix: Did you catch the 'Cold Moon' aka the decade's last full moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of Michigan State University student on South Side
2 men beaten, robbed outside Red Line station in Loop: police
29 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
3 men take Dollar Tree customers hostage during attempted robbery: CPD
Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Co. closing after New Year's Eve
Texas church shooting caught on livestream leaves 3 dead
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, few snow showers overnight Monday
Internet dubs adorable rescue cat as 'Baby Yoda'
Police seeking to ID man seen with stabbing victim in Englewood
Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
Illinois takes on Cal in Redbox Bowl Monday
More TOP STORIES News