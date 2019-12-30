News Fix: Laws that go into effect January 1st

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Monday, December 30.Dog and cat kennels must be equipped with a fire sprinkler or alarm system if the kennel is not staffed at all times.Starting in 2020, Illinois high schoolers in the top 10% of their class are guaranteed acceptance intoFor the first time in nearly a decade, Illinois is raising its minimum wage. It increases from $8.25 to $9.25 on January 1, and to $15 by Jan. 1, 2025.On January 1, adults will be able to buy and consume recreational cannabis legally.Certain cities and townships have passed laws at the local level that will prevent this change. Check out the Illinois Weed Guide on what you can expect come Wednesday.Staring January 1, 2020, you'll pay more for reckless driving.The maximum penalty for hitting a construction worker increases to $25,000. The fine for illegally passing a school bus doubles on January 1.Drivers who violate Scott's Law may be fined up to $10,000.