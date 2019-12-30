News Fix: Laws that go into effect January 1st

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Monday, December 30.
TOP STORY: New laws 2020
Pet Project: Dog and cat kennels must be equipped with a fire sprinkler or alarm system if the kennel is not staffed at all times.
You're In! Program: Starting in 2020, Illinois high schoolers in the top 10% of their class are guaranteed acceptance into NIU, EIU, SIU and WIU.
TOP STORY: Fight for $15, minimum wage raises
For the first time in nearly a decade, Illinois is raising its minimum wage. It increases from $8.25 to $9.25 on January 1, and to $15 by Jan. 1, 2025.
TOP STORY: Illinois Weed Guide
On January 1, adults will be able to buy and consume recreational cannabis legally.
Certain cities and townships have passed laws at the local level that will prevent this change. Check out the Illinois Weed Guide on what you can expect come Wednesday.
TOP STORY: 2020 Driving laws
Staring January 1, 2020, you'll pay more for reckless driving.
The maximum penalty for hitting a construction worker increases to $25,000. The fine for illegally passing a school bus doubles on January 1.
Drivers who violate Scott's Law may be fined up to $10,000.
