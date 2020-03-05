news fix

Pop star Katy Perry announces she's expecting first child with Orlando Bloom: News Fix

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Thursday, March 5.

TOP STORY: Chicago gets brand new logo on 183rd birthday

The city of Chicago has a brand new logo.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled the new design Wednesday on the city's 183rd birthday.

Elements of the new logo probably look familiar.

There's a blue bar and red star, and the city's name in a custom font called "Big Shoulders," which is a nod to the city's industrial past.

You can see the new logo on the city website and other communications.

TOP STORY: Pop star Katy Perry announces she's expecting first child with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry used her latest music video to share some big news!

The 35-year-old pop star and "American Idol" judge is expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The new song is called "Never Worn White" and at the end of the video, you can see Perry caressing her baby bump.

After the video was released, Perry tweeted "So glad I don't have to suck it in anymore or carry a big purse."

TOP STORY: Interactive Marvel Comics exhibit coming to Museum of Science and Industry

Marvel fans, rejoice!

Tickets go on sale Thursday for the Museum of Science and Industry's upcoming exhibition celebrating the legacy of Marvel comic book heroes.

The interactive exhibit is called, "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" and features more than 300 artifacts including original comic book pages as well as displays, costumes and props from blockbuster movies.

Fans will be able to trace the origins of characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Hulk and Captain Marvel to see how they have evolved with society over the past 80 years.

The exhibit opens October 8, 2020.

