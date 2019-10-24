news fix

News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Thursday, October 24.

Pritzker's popularity drops according to new poll

Governor JB Pritzker's unpopularity rating went up in a poll of Illinois voters.

According to Morning Consult, the governor's unpopularity rating went from 35% to 42%.

Poll results showed it is republicans who were most upset with Pritzker's ideas including legalizing recreational marijuana.

The new results make Pritzker the country's 8th most unpopular governor.

Tobacco pouches called 'Snus' win FDA endorsement as less risky alternative to smoking

For the first time ever, the FDA approved a smokeless tobacco company's advertising claim that its product is less risky than cigarettes.

Swedish-made "Snus" comes in small pouches that look like tea bags.

You put the small bags inside your cheek, next to your gums or teeth, and nicotine is released over time. The bags contain mostly snuff.

The FDA release a disclaimer that warns even though the risk is lower, "Snus" is not approved as safe.

Original Home Run Inn reopens after 70 years in Little Village

A neighborhood staple is returning to Chicago's Little Village Thursday.

Home Run Inn will officially reopen at its original location, more than 70 years later.

The pizza company known for its frozen pies built a new restaurant right next door to the original building.

