news fix

News Fix: Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'The March' virtual reality exhibit opens at DuSable Museum this weekend

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Thursday, February, 27.

TOP STORY: Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'The March' virtual reality exhibit opens this weekend

The 1963 March on Washington and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech are now available in virtual reality.

The experiential exhibit at the DuSable Museum of African American history is called "The March."

Award-winning actress Viola Davis and her husband are some of the executive producers.

Actress Cynthia Nixon was also part of the creative team; her father was a radio reporter during the march and his tapes were incorporated into the exhibit.

"The March" opens to the public Friday and runs to November.

TOP STORY: Dunkin' releases 'Snackin' Bacon' for the meat lover on the go

Dunkin' is going for a mix of sweet and savory with its newest product.

The chain is now selling bags of bacon!

The item is called 'Snackin' Bacon'.

It's a bag of eight half-slices of bacon with sweet black pepper seasoning.

Dunkin' says it's for customers on the go who are craving a different kind of snacking choice.

The snack is now available in restaurants nationwide.

TOP STORY: Novel Coronavirus Update: Over 80,000 cases in more than 40 countries

Worldwide there are now more than 80,000 confirmed cases in about 44 countries that have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Health officials said there have been at least 2800 reported deaths.

Earlier today, Japan announced it will close all elementary, junior high and high schools from this weekend through March to curb the virus from spreading.

Saudi Arabia also made the extraordinary decision Tuesday to ban foreigners from entering the country for religious visits.

The ban includes visits to the two holiest sites in Islam-Mecca and Medina.

Back in the states, California officials believe they have the first case of someone who caught the virus without traveling or being exposed to another patient.

In a press conference Wednesday, President Trump said the U.S. is "very, very ready" for whatever the new coronavirus threat brings and has put Vice President Pence in charge of the response to the outbreak.

For more trending topics content follow ABC7 Chicago Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagohealthcdcnews fixcoronavirusdunkin'u.s. & worldmlkdunkin' donutsmartin luther king jrvirusamerican food
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
News Fix: Hot Pockets heir sentenced to 5 months for college admissions scam
News Fix: Boy Scouts of America plagued by lawsuits; files for bankruptcy
News Fix: NASA astronaut returns to Earth after record-breaking mission
News Fix: National Women Physicians Day
NEWS FIX
News Fix: Trump bans most travel between Europe, US due to COVID-19 cases
News Fix: St. Patrick's Day celebrations postponed in Chicago
News Fix: Big stakes for Biden, Sanders in Michigan primary
News Fix: Princess cruise ship set to dock in Oakland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News