Chicago welcomes in 2017
The New Year's Eve fun got underway early at Winter Wonderfest at Navy Pier. A family-friendly way to wind down 2016.
Happy 2017! See New Year's Eve celebrations around the world
Entertaining for New Year's Eve
Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
March through downtown Chicago marks year of violence
Electrical vault blast rattles nerves in Gold Coast neighborhood
Three people hurt in crash in south suburban Phoenix, IL
Rematch! Clemson, Alabama to play for title
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
6 Chicago police officers hurt in 2 incidents in South Shore
2 shot, including Uber driver, on NW Side
Chicago prepares to ring in New Year
Police: Whale spotted in East River off Upper East Side
Will County sees 42 percent hike in heroin-related deaths
Countdown Chicago 2017
Jimmy Kimmel LIVE: What Happened Last Night
Chicago Police ready for New Year's celebrations
March through downtown Chicago marks year of violence
Obama Goes Golfing Before Ringing in 2017 at Hawaii Vacation Home
Trump Offspring Tweet Photos From Mar-a-Lago Party
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
NYC Deploying 'Extraordinary Assets' to Secure Times Square on New Year's Eve
Trump Tweets New Year's Wishes, 'Including to My Many Enemies'
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Pennsylvania Officer Shot Dead: Police
Kellyanne Conway's Husband Under Consideration for Solicitor General
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Conn. Concert
21 Rescued After Stuck 100 Feet High on Knott's Berry Ride
A Look at the Russian Compounds Nestled in New York Suburb and Small Maryland Town
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
How to say Happy New Year in 9 different languages
Feel-good stories that made us smile and happy-cry in 2016
Weekend Watch: CPD equipping all officers with body cameras
Winning in 2017
Feel-good stories that made us smile and happy-cry in 2016
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 148 feet in air; 21 riders rescued
Chicagoan to celebrate 110th birthday on News Year's Day
WI pharmacy robbed by Chicago carjacking suspects, police say
19-year-old shot in Austin dies the next day
Thieves target drivers sitting in downtown Chicago traffic
Officer rescues child from moving car; mom driving says 'I took PCP'
Want to try a $2,000 pizza? Yes, it does have gold on it
Firefighter injured in East Garfield Park fire
Police search for 3 Highland Park armed robbery suspects
CTA program that helps ex-offenders to continue
Man accused of using pit bull during robbery faces felony charges
Did Debbie Reynolds die of broken-heart syndrome?
Indiana mother confesses to killing children in letter
Top Stories of 2016 on ABC7Chicago.com
Final goodbye: Roll call of some of those who died in 2016
Police: Man fatally shoots teen who tried to rob him on the West Side
Police search for two Hammond robbery suspects
Astronauts try Mannequin Challenge on International Space Station
6 injured, 2 critically, in Old Town crash
Barbara Tarbuck of 'General Hospital' dies at 74
Peace march to include over 700 crosses to mark Chicago 2016 homicides
Share the Joy: Help Fight Hunger in Your Community Today
Sweepstakes, Rules, Promotions
Great Chicago Blood Drive
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight
