Top Videos
Show More
- Chicago and collar counties
- Tips for surviving the Winter Blues
- ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
- 78-year-old grandma makes a snow angel
- Family builds 20-foot snowman in their front yard
- Asteroid 2017 BX passes close to Earth days after its discovery
- The science behind why it's so quiet after a snowfall
- Chicago Weather: Scattered snow showers for area Sunday
- Weather Sketchers for week of Jan. 23
- First incredible images of Earth released from GOES-16 satellite
- 1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
- Man walks dog through stunning winter wonderland
Featured
- Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
- 1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
- Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
- PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
- More than 80 false killer whales die in largest stranding in Florida history
- PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
- Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
- PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
- Chicago woman hopes life-size Barack Obama cutout will catch president's eye