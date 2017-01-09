  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Man killed, 2 injured in Harvey home invasion
One man is dead and his brother and father injured after a pair of masked men forced their way into a home in south suburban Harvey Sunday night, police said.
Mother, Iraq War veteran still missing after a year
Great Chicago Blood Drive
Joliet man charged after checkpoint breached at O'Hare
1 dead, 1 injured in West Side shooting
Adoptive mom, boyfriend charged in teen's rape, murder
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
News report on accidental Amazon Alexa order sets off viewer devices
Person of interest in custody in Batavia woman's death
Water main break creates mess in Bucktown
Man killed protecting family from armed robber, wife says
Streep, Trump trade barbs amid actress' Golden Globes speech
Cat survives harrowing encounter with garage door
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
Cubs' Kris Bryant marries long-time girlfriend
ABC 7 News at 4 PM
View the ABC network live or on demand.
Jimmy Kimmel LIVE: What Happened Last Night
U.S. & World
Orlando Police Sergeant Shot, Killed; Suspect at Large
Trump Expected to Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser
Senate Confirmation Hearings: Everything to Know
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Appears in Court
US Navy Ship Fired Warning Shots at Iranian Boats
Reactions to Meryl Streep's Anti-Trump Speech
Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen
No, Justice Ginsburg Hasn't Said She's Resigning
President-Elect Trump Lashes Out at Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech
Man Arrested After Breaching Security, Allegedly Striking TSA Agents at Chicago O'Hare
Healthbeat: Preventing Death
1 killed, 8 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Tracee Ellis Ross' Historic Golden Globes Win 'Means a Lot'
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
Father, daughter get matching hearing aids
CTA receives $1.1 billion for Red Line improvements
Golden Globe Awards winners
Suspect in U.S. Consulate Shooting Is American, Mexican Officials Say
Woman plans to live in Chicago Pedway for one week
Annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' hits Chicago
3 shot at Richton Park bowling alley
Wheaton soccer coach honored with new SUV for community work
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Stars' plane forced to land because of smoke in cockpit
Consumer Reports: Funeral prices revealed
3rd Brazilian prison riot in a week leaves 4 dead
Winter storm hits New England after icing over the South
State police investigate report of shots fired on Dan Ryan
Man, 70, charged with DUI after fatal Skyway crash dies
Keurig working on in-home booze brewer
3 hurt in extra-alarm fire in Austin
Man fatally struck by car in Garfield Ridge
The Limited just shut all of its stores
Newsviews: Filing taxes
