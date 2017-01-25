Police: At least 6 injured in Chatham shooting
Chicago police said at least six people were injured in a shooting in the city's Chatham neighborhood Wednesday night, including a 12-year-old.
news
Knitting store: no yarn for women's movement protesters
society
Chicago veteran creates app to help fellow vets
Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds
Police search for missing man's remains after deathbed confession
Chicago leaders respond to Trump violence tweet
Boy, 14, dead after pulled from Kennedy High School pool
2 high school students robbed on CTA Pink Line
Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer
Show More
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
Fast food worker accused of smearing menstrual blood on food
Metra train hits police SUV near Prospect Heights
Possible online threat sparks concern at Elmhurst high school
Man kills neighbor who helped wife in divorce, investigators say
More News
Watch Live
ABC7 News This Morning
 Watch Live
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
Jimmy Kimmel LIVE: What Happened Last Night
Top Videos
Police search for missing man's remains after deathbed confession
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer
Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds
U.S. & World
Why James Mattis' 1st Overseas Trip Is to Japan and South Korea
Mexico's President Says 'I Regret and Reject' Plan for Border Wall
Tulsi Gabbard Claims to Have Met With Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
Boston City Hall Lit Red, White Blue in Anti-Trump Move
Trump Considering Executive Actions Targeting UN, International Treaties
Show More
Some Sanctuary Cities Vow to Defy Trump Immigration Orders
Shia LaBeouf Arrested at His Anti-Trump Protest
7 Protesters Arrested After Climbing Crane in D.C.
TRANSCRIPT: ABC News Anchor David Muir Interviews President Trump
White House Clarifies Trump Tweet on Sending 'Feds' Into Chicago
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
And the nominees for the worst film of 2016 are...
People and films that didn't receive an Oscar nomination
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
Featured
Willow Springs investigation leads to firing, resignation of 5 officers
Charges dropped against mom in 1985 abduction
Teen confronts father, son she says kept her in basement
Government bites back: Civil servants troll Trump, leak info
MIT grad, husband, 2 cats found dead, cause still a mystery
Woman: 'Lesbianism' listed as condition on medical chart
Teacher's aide faked cancer for time off
Missing Hollywood Hills woman found walking along fwy in Lancaster
Man allegedly attacks family with crowbar, sets house ablaze over bad cigarette
Sex trafficking victim says she was in Houston for Super Bowl
Rauner optimistic about Illinois' future, despite budget crisis
Queen of Peace High School in Burbank to close
Show More
Shedd Aquarium to close 2 days this week before free days
EPA contract freeze, media blackout leave states confused
Video shows caregiver hitting 94-year-old woman on head
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash to be laid to rest
Did you receive this robocall? You could get $500
VIDEO: Dog rescued after being chained in backyard for 15 years
Video shows gunman shot by police seconds after killing man
Separated conjoined twins make 1st public appearance
Missing red panda named Sunny on the loose in Virginia
Dow hits 20,000 for first time ever
Trump dogged by insecurity over popular vote, media coverage
Chicago school board to discuss CPS budget gap
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
Chicago Proud
Open Casting Call in Chicago for $100,000 Pyramid
Sweepstakes, Rules, Promotions
2017 First Look for Charity
The Magic of Storytelling
Great Chicago Blood Drive
Show More
Jimmy Kimmel LIVE: What Happened Last Night
Share the Joy: Help Fight Hunger in Your Community Today
Check out ABC7 Eyewitness News on the Apple Watch
Built To Last
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight
Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
Voter's Edge
Countdown Chicago 2017
Gamezone: Cubs World Series Game 7 box score, play-by-play recap
Complete Cubs Coverage
ABC 7 presents: The Chicago Air and Water Show
Bud Billiken Parade 2016
Heart and Soul July 30, 2016
SPONSORED: Chicago Cubs: Lessons from a Rebuild
SPONSORED: Camelot Education: LIVE Chat
47th annual Pride parade
The Ñ Beat: June 18, 2016
$500 Disney ABC Summer of Service grants
31st Annual Hunger Walk
22nd Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K
Ron Magers' legendary career
Asian Influences
Learn How To Keep Your Child Healthy and Safe
ABC7 LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Show Fewer