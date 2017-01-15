  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the rain with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain creates slick roads
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the Chicago area as a winter storm created some slick road conditions during the morning commute.
health
Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive
religion
Cardinal Cupich talks about new Scorsese film 'Silence'
Shooting at Mexican resort leaves 5 dead
Police: 8 killed, 24 wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings
1 killed in shooting outside Ukrainian Village hot dog shop
Chicago police officer charged with sexual assault of minor
Cubs to visit White House to celebrate World Series championship
Cargo plane crashes in residential area of Kyrgyzstan, killing 37
Off-duty officer fires weapon in Albany Park
Young mother dies 7 months after being shot Memorial Day weekend
Trump Changes Plans on MLK Day Visit To African American History Museum
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Melrose Park
Woman cited for speeding, crashing into St. Charles police car
Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in East Garfield Park
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain creates slick roads
Chicago police officer charged with sexual assault of minor
Cardinal Cupich talks about new Scorsese film 'Silence'
U.S. & World
Parents Defend Daughter Accused in 'Slender Man' Stabbing as Trial Approaches
At Least 5 Dead in Shooting at Mexico Nightclub
Officials Warn of Repeating Syria 'Tragedies'
Trump Suggests, Without Evidence, That CIA Director Is 'Leaker' Behind Unsubstantiated Report
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
Animal Rights Groups, Stars React to Ringling Bros. Closure
At Least 22 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
Thousands Rally for Immigrant Rights in DC
Vice President-elect Pence to Take Oath of Office on Reagan Family Bible
Dashcam video shows semi truck wipe out on Kansas highway
Consumer Reports: Why millennials should get credit cards
Woman, 11-year-old boy, injured in North Aurora drive-by shooting
John Lewis books sell out on Amazon day after Trump's tweets
Queen of 2017 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade crowned
Facebook to begin warning users of fake news before German election
Kamiyah Mobley, kidnapped as infant, meets biological parents
Bishop Eddie Long dies at age 63
Video: N.Y. nanny allegedly burns 2-year-old with curling iron
Backlash After City Calls MLK Day 'Great Americans Day'
Illinois Senate vows swift action on ambitious budget plan
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Newsviews: What are Donald Trump's priorities?
Bull riding at Allstate Arena
VIDEO: Angry customer drives SUV into T-Mobile store
Grand reopening of La Grange Italian restaurant
Daily Herald: Cubs Convention and season outlook
Embrace the cold during the Winter Bike Challenge
2 kids among 5 hurt when vehicle crashes into barbershop on West Side
Job fairs showcase summer opportunities for Chicago teens
Trump Under Fire for Attacking Civil Rights Icon
CPD working on reforms after DOJ report
Boy, 17, critically wounded in shooting at Little Village restaurant
Ahead of inauguration, thousands rally for immigration and civil rights
