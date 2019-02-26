CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION

Chicago Election 2019: Coverage, results, mayoral race and more

EMBED </>More Videos

Who are the candidates in the race for Chicago mayor?

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 2019 Chicago mayoral election, city office and aldermanic races have seen a lot of coverage. Here's a look at back.

Chicago mayoral election 2019: Candidates make last-minute push to win over voters

Chicago voters head to the polls

14th Ward Election Coverage

How much money is driving Chicago's mayoral election?

Southwest side residents could end longtime Alderman Ed Burke's run for re-election

Meet the Candidates for Chicago Mayor
Gery Chico
Bill Daley
Amara Enyia
Bob Fioretti
La Shawn Ford
John Kozlar
Jerry Joyce
Lori Lightfoot
Garry McCarthy
Susana Mendoza
Toni Preckwinkle
Paul Vallas
Willie Wilson
Neal Sales-Griffin - ABC7 Chicago reached out to Mr. Sales-Griffin to schedule an interview on several occasions. He was unavailable.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmeet the candidateschicago mayor electionelectionelectionsChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Chicago mayoral candidates make last-minute push to win over voters
Chicago mayoral election 2019 could see record-low turnout
Chicago mayoral election 2019: Last day for early voting
More chicago mayor election
POLITICS
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Chicago Cubs owners play role in 44th ward race
Chicago mayoral candidates make last-minute push to win over voters
Chicago mayoral election 2019 could see record-low turnout
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago mayoral election 2019 could see record-low turnout
'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Chicago Cubs owners play role in 44th ward race
Ex-classmate found guilty in teen's murder allegedly over mom's inheritance
Teen fatally shot, ID'd
Homeless family gets a "second chance" at life
Mich. mobile home fire leaves 3 kids dead, 4 others injured
Show More
Bond set for man charged in Downers Grove North student's death
Cheerleader, 13, dies mysteriously just before contest
14th Ward election underway as incumbent Burke under investigation
Competitors help bookstore stay in business
Chicago mayoral candidates make last-minute push to win over voters
More News