News Fix: 11th coronavirus case confirmed in US; more airports added to health screenings

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Monday, February 3.

TOP STORY: Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV

For the first time in 50 years, The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions.

The Chiefs, behind their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, engineered a come-from-behind 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Seizing their opportunity to make a cultural statement, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira infused the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina heritage.

Their breathless athleticism matched that of the football players waiting in the locker room.

Lopez also sang "Born in the U.S.A." wrapped in American and Puerto Rican flags as a nod to her cultural roots.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

TOP STORY: Coronavirus Outbreak: 11th case confirmed in US

There are now eleven confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.

Now under new rules, more travelers may be rerouted to O'Hare or other designated airports for extra health screenings.

The Department of Homeland Security is warning airline passengers that their flights may wind up rerouted if officials discover mid-flight that someone onboard has been in China in the last 14 days.

TOP STORY: Happy Women Physicians Day!

Monday is national Women Physicians Day.

February third marks the birthday of doctor Elizabeth Blackwell, who was the first woman to earn a medical degree in the United States in 1849.

Statistics show the number of female doctors has gradually increased in the last two decades.

Approximately 35 % of physicians are women.

