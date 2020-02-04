news fix

News Fix: Democratic candidates look ahead as delays, difficulties plague Iowa Caucus

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Tuesday, February 4.

TOP STORY: Dems move on as delays, difficulties plague Iowa Caucus

The nation's first caucuses were held in Iowa Monday night but we still don't have the results for the Democrats.

Party officials blamed technical problems and a new app used for counting votes for the delay.

Officials said the issue is not a "hack or an intrusion."

Results are expected later Tuesday.

Now moving on to New Hampshire, some candidates are telling supporters they did well even without the official results.

On the Republican side, President Trump easily won.

TOP STORY: Survey says more people are spending Valentine's Day with pets

Forget making a love connection on Valentine's Day!

A new survey by One Poll said that many people will be spoiling their pets instead.

According to the poll, nearly 40% of men and 32% of women surveyed by will be doing something special for their furry friends on the holiday next week.

28% said they will celebrate Valentine's Day with their pets, the survey said.

TOP STORY: Happy Birthday Rosa Parks!
EMBED More News Videos

A new statue of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks was dedicated in Alabama's capital city on Sunday, the 64th anniversary of her historic refusal to give up her seat on a public bus.



Tuesday, we celebrate the birthday of civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

Parks was born February 4, 1913 in Tuskegee, Alabama.

In December, the city of Montgomery unveiled a statue in Parks' honor celebrating the day she famously refused to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man.

Parks was arrested December 1, 1955, sparking the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which lasted more than a year.

Rosa Parks died in 2005, she was 92 years old.

For more trending topics content follow ABC7 Chicago Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagonews fixvalentine's dayblack historyvote 2020black history monthu.s. & worldcivil rightspolitics2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpiowa caucuses
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
News Fix: Nearly 4 years later, Brexit to take effect Friday
News Fix: NASA is planning history-making trip to Sun
News Fix: Coronavirus kills 106 in China; US issues travel warning
News Fix: Remembering Auschwitz 75 years later
NEWS FIX
News Fix: Trump bans most travel between Europe, US due to COVID-19 cases
News Fix: St. Patrick's Day celebrations postponed in Chicago
News Fix: Big stakes for Biden, Sanders in Michigan primary
News Fix: Princess cruise ship set to dock in Oakland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News