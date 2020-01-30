news fix

News Fix: Facebook could you owe money; reaches settlement in Illinois class action lawsuit

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Wednesday, January 29.

TOP STORY: Nearly 4 years later...Brexit is happening

Britain's departure from the European Union has been backed by European lawmakers, after a debate that mixed warm words of love with hard-headed warnings to the country not to seek too many concessions during upcoming trade talks on a future relationship.

The European Parliament overwhelmingly approved Britain's departure terms from the EU - the final major decision in the four-year Brexit saga.

The vote Wednesday was 621 to 49 in favor of the Brexit deal that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated with the other 27 EU leaders in the fall of last year.

The exit means that Britons living across the European Union will lose the right to vote and run for office where they live.

However, nothing is expected to change for travelers who plan to visit the UK in the coming year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

TOP STORY: Facebook agrees to $550M settlement for Illinois class action lawsuit

Facebook might owe you a couple hundred dollars.

The social networking company agreed to a $550 million settlement in a class action suit over facial recognition technology for Illinois users.

The class suit includes people who lived in Illinois and used Facebook between mid-2011 and mid-2015.

The $550 million represents the largest cash settlement for a privacy-related lawsuit, according to a Wednesday news release from Chicago-based law firm Edelson PC.

The settlement still needs approval from a District Court, the news released said.

Settlement payouts could be up to $200 for some people.

TOP STORY: Vanessa Bryant makes first public statement; #girldad trends on social media

Vanessa Bryant has released her first public statement since the helicopter crash that killed her husband and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Bryant often talked about how much he loved his four daughters.

An older interview of Bryant's has inspired fathers around the world with #girldad trending on social media.

Athletes such as Russell Wilson and Michael Strahan are among the many people proudly sharing photos of themselves and their daughters.

For more trending topics content follow ABC7 Chicago Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoimpeachmentparentingnews fixbrexitkobe bryantcelebrity deathsfacebookclass action lawsuittechnologyu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
News Fix: NASA is planning history-making trip to Sun
News Fix: Coronavirus kills 106 in China; US issues travel warning
News Fix: Remembering Auschwitz 75 years later
News Fix: Fans prepare to say 'farewell' to iconic Mr. Peanut
NEWS FIX
News Fix: Trump bans most travel between Europe, US due to COVID-19 cases
News Fix: St. Patrick's Day celebrations postponed in Chicago
News Fix: Big stakes for Biden, Sanders in Michigan primary
News Fix: Princess cruise ship set to dock in Oakland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News