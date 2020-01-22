news fix

News Fix: Are the Grammys rigged? Ousted CEO alleges harassment, corruption

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Mark Rivera has your top stories for Wednesday, January 22.

TOP STORY: Winter is...here! Cold fronts sweep across US

We all know winter means colder temperatures but strange things can start to happen when temps drop in unexpected areas.

The National Weather Service sent out an alert warning residents in Southern Florida to watch out for falling iguanas!

According to NWS, low temperatures won't actually kill the reptiles but it does temporarily immobilize them causing them to fall out of trees.

Officials said the reptiles will wake up as temperatures start to rise again.

TOP STORY: Last day to file Equifax claim

Wednesday is your last chance to file a claim if you were affected by the Equifax data breach.

The 2017 breach compromised the personal information of nearly 147 million people.

People impacted by the breach were hoping to get a check for up to $125.

However, the Federal Trade Commission says the response has been so overwhelming those payments should be expected to be much less.

The FTC suggested people choose free credit monitoring option.

Click the link above for information on how to file a claim.

TOP STORY: Aerosmith drummer suing band over 2020 Grammys performance

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer is suing the band.

Kramer claims he's being blocked from performing with the group at the Grammys this weekend.

Kramer was injured last spring, and couldn't play during the band's launch of a Las Vegas residency.

The drummer said when he recovered from his injuries, Aerosmith forced him to "re-audition" and the band still wouldn't let him rejoin the group.

Band members have not yet commented on the lawsuit.

TOP STORY: Ex-Grammys CEO claims being ousted after harassment, corruption claims

The ousted Grammys CEO fired back at the Recording Academy on Tuesday, alleging that she was removed after complaining about sexual harassment and pay disparities and for calling out conflicts of interest in the nomination process for music's most prestigious awards.

Lawyers for Deborah Dugan, who was placed on administrative leave last week after six months in the job, filed the discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission just five days before the Grammy Awards.

She alleged she was sexually harassed by the academy's general counsel, Joel Katz, who late Tuesday denied her account.

Dugan detailed the harassment and other issues in an email to an academy human resources executive on Dec. 22, according to the complaint.

The academy said in a statement that it "immediately launched independent investigations to review both Ms. Dugan's potential misconduct and her subsequent allegations. Both of these investigations remain ongoing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For more trending topics content follow ABC7 Chicago Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoimpeachmentcoldnews fixu.s. & worldanimalspresident donald trumpdata breachgrammy award
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
News Fix: Fears grow over Coronavirus outbreak
News Fix: Celebrating legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
News Fix: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to walk away from royals
News Fix: US/Iran tension rises; missile attacks near military bases
NEWS FIX
News Fix: Trump bans most travel between Europe, US due to COVID-19 cases
News Fix: St. Patrick's Day celebrations postponed in Chicago
News Fix: Big stakes for Biden, Sanders in Michigan primary
News Fix: Princess cruise ship set to dock in Oakland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News