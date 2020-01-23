News Fix: Fans prepare to say 'farewell' to iconic Mr. Peanut

TOP STORY: Coronavirus Outbreak-What we know so far
China decided Thursday to lock down three cities that are home to more than 18 million people in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral illness that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush.
The screenings at O'Hare are focused on those traveling from and through the Chinese city of Wuhan, where health officials believe the nasty strain of coronavirus originated at a food market.
Screeners are looking for symptoms like fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
An official familiar with U.S. Customs and Border Protection activities at O'Hare said as of mid-afternoon 14 arriving passengers had been screened as part of coronavirus safeguarding.
All 14 had passed through Wuhan or were in contact with someone who did, and all 14 were deemed healthy by a CDC official and allowed to enter the U.S.
TOP STORY: Mr. Peanut killed off in new Super Bowl ad
Snack food company Planters has killed off their famed mascot Mr. Peanut, and his "funeral" will take place during the Super Bowl.
"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most," the company tweeted.
Fans can watch the famed peanut's death and funeral in a commercial that will air during the Super Bowl.
TOP STORY: Yelp adds health scores to Chicago bars & restaurants
This is for all the foodies out there!
Yelp has started posting health score alerts for restaurants and bars across Chicago.
The website will now warn consumers when bars and eateries in the city have the lowest of health scores in the past six months.
Consumers will be able to see a pop-up message alerting them to the health score when they click on a restaurant profile.
Yelp has similar health alerts for restaurants in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
