News Fix: Fears grow over Coronavirus outbreak

Tuesday, January 21.
TOP STORY: China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Face masks sold out and temperature checks at airports and train stations became the new norm as China strove Tuesday to control the outbreak of a new virus that has reached four other countries and territories and threatens to spread further during the Lunar New Year travel rush.
Anxiety grew both at home and abroad after Chinese government expert Zhong Nanshan confirmed fears on state television late Monday that the new type of coronavirus can spread from human to human.
Six people have died and 291 have been infected in China, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
TOP STORY: Protests held in Puerto Rico over unused emergency supplies
Gov. Wanda Vázquez fired the heads of Puerto Rico's housing and family departments Sunday in the latest fallout over the discovery of a warehouse filled with emergency supplies dating from Hurricane Maria.
The office of Gov. Wanda Vazquez announced Monday night that the Bureau of Special Investigations -- which had 48 hours to conduct a preliminary investigation -- recommended referring its preliminary conclusions to the DOJ "so that a thorough investigation continues with priority and the corresponding actions are taken by law," according to a statement.
The aid, believed to have been delivered during Hurricane Maria in 2017, was discovered in an abandoned government-operated warehouse in the southwestern city of Ponce over the weekend, sparking a wave of angry protests.
TOP STORY: TSA's Top Finds of 2019
The TSA released its top 10 unusual finds from air passengers in 2019.
The odd collection includes items recovered at airport security checkpoints nationwide.
Frequently mentioned on the list were an assortment of weapons like the gun and knife combination weapon that landed at number eight on the list.
Someone tried to bring a power saw and even flare guns on a plane, according to the video.
However, you might be surprised by the things that takes the top spot...Moose poop.
Check out TSA's YouTube video for the full list.
