News Fix: 25 years later, Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' hits No.1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Tuesday, December 17.It's time to cast your vote for the winner of the 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight!For the past few weeks, we've been taking your submissions for the best local holiday light display.Click the link above to watch the recaps and choose your favorite house! Voting ends Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.Mariah Carey's classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" just reached the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, 25 years after its' original release.Each holiday season Carey's Christmas hit begins to climb back up the Billboard charts.Last year, the song peaked at No. 3 and set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify. The song also peaked at No. 3 when it was originally released in 1994."All I Want for Christmas Is You" is the first holiday to top the Hot 100 chart since "The Chipmunk Song" in 1958-59.Turns out fans won't get to see Chance the Rapper perform anytime soon.The Chicago musician announced he is canceling his tour and apologized to fans Sunday in an Instagram post.In the post, Chance said he will use the time to be with his family and make some new music.The tour had been postponed since the birth of his daughter this past summer.Anyone who bought tickets will receive refunds.