Coronavirus Illinois: What to know about the 25 cases of COVID-19, how it's affecting Chicago area

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS IN ILLINOIS:
March 11, 2020
Six additional cases of coronavirus were announced, bringing the total in Illinois to 25. Five of the cases are in Cook County and a sixth is in Lake County.
Officials announced the postponement of the downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade and river dyeing as well as the South Side and Northwest Side parades. Naperville also announced that it is canceling its parade.
March 10, 2020
In a daily briefing, Governor JB Pritzker announced eight new confirmed cases, including the first confirmed cases of Illinois residents outside of Chicago and Cook County. The new cases include patients in Kane County and McHenry County.
Four Chicago area schools were closed on March 10, as Resurrection High School in Norwood Park and Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School in Lakeview joined Loyola Academy in Wilmette and Vaughn Occupational High School.
March 9, 2020
Governor JB Pritzker declared a state of emergency as four new cases of coronavirus were announced, bringing the state's total to 11. Two of the four cases were linked to a previous case of a CPS employee who tested positive for COVID-19. The third case is a woman in her 50s who traveled to Illinois from California and the fourth case is a woman in her 70s who returned from an Egyptian cruise linked to COVID-19. Health officials said all are in good condition.
Loyola Academy in Wilmette closed March 9 after school officials said a student and the student's family were exposed to a person with COVID-19.
March 8, 2020
Health officials announced a seventh case of coronavirus in Illinois, a Chicago man in his 60s. Officials said the man is in serious condition and the case is not related to any travel nor is it connected to any of the previous cases in Illinois, meaning it might be the state's first case of community spread.
Amtrak also announced that a person who traveled on a train from Chicago to St. Louis last week tested positive for coronavirus.
March 6, 2020
A sixth case of coronavirus in Illinois was confirmed to be a Chicago Public Schools employee at Vaughn Occupational High School. The school will be closed until March 18.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin joined local health officials, as well as CDC Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases Dr. Jay C. Butler, to discuss how the federal and local governments are working together to respond to the novel coronavirus. Durbin also gave an update on the possibility of a vaccine. He said health officials are saying that could take a year or two.
Illinois' fifth positive coronavirus case was released to home quarantine after doctors determined he would be able to recover at home, hospital officials said. RUSH officials said while the patient was still showing symptoms, he "no longer requires hospitalization."
March 5, 2020
Illinois public health officials announced a fifth Illinois resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The Cook County resident in his 20s recently traveled to Italy, where officials said he acquired the virus and is being treated at RUSH Medical Center.
The Illinois Department of Public Health created a COVID-19 information hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
The state's third confirmed coronavirus patient is released from Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.
March 3, 2020
The Archdiocese of Chicago announced it is suspending physical contact during the sign of peace due to COVID-19.
March 2, 2020
Illinois health officials confirmed that a fourth person has tested positive for COVID-19. The fourth patient, a woman in her 70s, is the husband of the person who is the third patient. Both are in good condition.
The Inspired Home Show, one of Chicago's biggest conventions, has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
February 29, 2020
A Cook County patient became the third patient to test positive for coronavirus in Illinois. The patient was treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.
Loyola University Chicago announced its sending students studying abroad in Rome back home over concerns about the novel coronavirus.
February 28, 2020
Health officials said COVID-19 testing would be expanded to central Illinois and downstate. Officials said patients exhibiting influenza-style symptoms would be tested for coronavirus.
February 24, 2020
A "Support Chinatown in Chicago" restaurant crawl was held to support Chinatown businesses and combat fears about novel coronavirus.
February 21, 2020
A Chicago woman, who would later be confirmed as the state's sixth confirmed patient, disembarks from the Grand Princess cruise ship in San Francisco after traveling to Mexico.
February 13, 2020
Illinois and Chicago health officials remind people that the risk to the general public remains low. Officials were joined by the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce to reiterate that Chinatown is open for business and safe.
February 11, 2020
Illinois became the first state to be able to test for the novel coronavirus on its own.
February 7, 2020
A Chicago husband and wife who became the first two cases of coronavirus in Illinois were released from the hospital. Both were treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and later released to home monitoring. Health officials said they have made a full recovery.
January 31, 2020
The CDC announced that the first human-to-human coronavirus transmission in the U.S. was from a Chicago woman to her husband, the 2nd confirmed case in Illinois.
January 24, 2020
A Chicago resident became the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States after she returned from traveling in Wuhan, China. The CDC said that the patient, a woman in her 60s, traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the U.S. on January 13.
COUNTY BY COUNTY BREAKDOWN OF CONFIRMED CASES
CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN ILLINOIS
1. A Chicago woman becomes the first case of novel coronavirus in Illinois after returning from Wuhan, China, health officials announced in early February. She was treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and was later released to home monitoring. Health officials say she has made a full recovery.
2. The husband of Illinois' first confirmed case tested positive for the virus. He was also treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and has since been released and is said to have made a full recovery.
3. A Cook County man in his 70s tested positive and was treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, health officials announced on February 29. It remains uncertain how the man become infected but Pritzker said the husband had traveled to a state with community transmission. They were released on March 5.
4. The wife of Illinois 3rd case, a woman in her 70s, also tested positive for novel coronavirus. She was quarantined at home as advised by health officials. Both she and her husband were reported in good condition.
5. A Cook County resident in his 20s tested positive and was announced by health officials on March 5. He flew into Chicago through O'Hare Airport earlier in the month after traveling from Italy, where officials said he contracted the virus. He was hospitalized in isolation at RUSH Medical Center and listed in stable condition. He has since been released to recover in self-quarantine at home.
6. A Chicago Public Schools employees at Vaughn Occupational High School tested positive, health officials announced on March 6. The patient is a woman in her 50s who was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in San Francisco on February 21 after traveling to Mexico. March 4 the cruise line announced a quarantine of the ship off the coast of California with more than a dozen confirmed cases of the virus. It was also learned that other passengers on the cruise to Mexico were also infected. She is a special education classroom assistant at the school that serves more than 200 students with intellectual and physical disabilities.
7. A Chicago man in his 60s is announced by health officials as a positive case on March 8. Officials listed the man in serious condition and the case is not related to any travel nor is it connected to any of the previous cases in Illinois. The Chicago Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health said he might be the state's first case of community spread.
8. The patient is a female family member of the CPS employee at Vaughn Occupational High School that recently tested positive after a cruise vacation. Governor JB Pritzker announced the case on March 9. The patient is listed in good condition. No other information is available at this time.
9. The patient is a female family member of the CPS employee at Vaughn Occupational High School that recently tested positive after a cruise vacation. Governor JB Pritzker announced the case on March 9. The patient is listed in good condition. No other information is available at this time.
10. A woman in her 50s, who traveled from California to Illinois to work at Cinespace Film Studios tested positive for the virus. As of March 9, no other information is available at this time. She is listed in good condition.
11. A woman in her 70s was confirmed as a positive case, according to Governor JB Pritzker on March 9. She has returned from an Egyptian cruise linked to COVID-19. She is listed in good condition.
12. A Kane County woman in her 60s became the first Illinois resident outside of Chicago and Cook County to test positive for novel coronavirus on March 10. She does not have a history of travel to an affected area and no connection to a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.
13. A McHenry County teen tested positive for COVID-19, according to health officials on March 10. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.
14. A Cook County man in his 70s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.
15. A Cook County woman in her 60s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.
16. A Cook County woman in her 40s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.
17. A Cook County man in his 40s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.
18. A Chicago man in his 40s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.
19. A Chicago man in his 40s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.
20. A Lake County (Ill.) man in his 50s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.
21. A Cook County man in his 80s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.
22. A Cook County man in his 70s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.
23. A Cook County man in his 70s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.
24. A Cook County woman in her 50s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.
25. a Cook County man in his 40s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.
So what do we know about novel coronavirus? In addition to the their FAQ page, here's a quick look at what's known about COVID-19, according to the CDC.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
HOW IT SPREADS
- Person-to-person: The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
- Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objects: It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
- When does spread happen? People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
- How efficiently does the virus spread? How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.
- There is still more to be learned: COVID-19 is an emerging disease and there is more to learn about its transmissibility, severity, and other features and what will happen in the United States. New information will further inform the risk assessment.
SYMPTOMS
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
* The CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses.
