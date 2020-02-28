Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on 753 COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

We'll update this page with the latest local information to keep you and your family safe. You can find all of ABC7's latest reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak here.
FULL LIST: Chicago area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
TRACKING CORONAVIRUS IN ILLINOIS:
March 21, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials announced 168 new coronavirus cases and another death in Illinois on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 753 with 6 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said a Cook County man in his 70s died after being diagnosed with the virus.
There are now cases in 26 Illinois counties with patients ranging in age from 3 to 99.
12:15 p.m.
Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin announced parking officials will not ticket for parking violations through the end of April, unless vehicles are parked in an unsafe manner. Aurora is also suspending the licenses for all solicitors through the end of April.
Irvin approved the sale of packaged liquor at some establishments and closed parks and playground through April 7.
10 a.m.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot ensures residents they will continue to have access to food and services during Gov. JB Pritzker's "stay-at home" order.
But she also said "the time is now to step up and help them because they are helping us," in regards to numerous organizations helping Chicagoans get what they need.
March 20, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Gov. JB Pritzker issues 'stay-at-home' order for all Illinois residents
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a "stay-at-home" order for all Illinois residents Friday afternoon in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Joined by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. Pritzker said the order begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 and will remain in effect through Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Essential services - such as grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies - will remain open, but all non-essential businesses will be forced to stop operating. Pritzker said residents will still be able to leave home to buy food, obtain medication and go to a medical office or hospital.
Lightfoot added that the CTA will remain running through the "stay-at-home" order, and essential city services, such as garbage collection, will continue.
Pritzker also announced a 5th death in Illinois from COVID-19, a Cook County resident in her 70s. As of Friday, there are 585 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, a jump of more than 100 cases from the previous day's tally of 422.
6 a.m.
A pre-schooler in Bartlett has tested positive for COVID-19. The child goes to Independence Center for Early Learning, Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders said.
March 19, 2020
5 p.m.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot extends Chicago Public Schools closures, orders sick residents to stay home
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is extending Chicago Public Schools closures and ordering all sick residents to stay home as part of the city's COVID-19 response.
Lightfoot addressed residents from her City Hall office Thursday, delivering the city's plan to combat the new coronavirus pandemic.
The mayor announced that Chicago Public Schools will be closed through April 20, with students returning to class Tuesday, April 21. The measure comes after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker mandated all schools to close from March 17 through March 30.
Lightfoot also said that many of the city's debt collection, ticketing and impound practices will be suspended until April 30.
The suspension cover booting of cars and late fees and defaults on payments for all city debt, including parking tickets and utility bills.
Mayor Lightfoot announced Thursday the creation of the Chicago Small Business Resiliency Loan Fund, starting with more than $100 million in low-interest loans intended for small businesses severely affected by the outbreak.
The mayor also announced City Hall will not be open to the general public, effective Friday, March 20 and until an announcement to resume normal operations is made. During this time, only City of Chicago personnel and members of City Council will be able to access the upper floors of City Hall.
2:45 p.m.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced three new coronavirus-related deaths in the state Thursday, bringing the state's fatality total to four.
Pritzker said a Will County resident in his 50s, a Cook County resident in her 80s and a Florida resident in her 70s died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Florida resident was in Sangamon County, health officials said.
Illinois health officials also announced that the number of cases statewide has risen to 422, a spike from the 288 total on Wednesday.
There are now cases in 22 counties, with patients' ages ranging from 9 to 99.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the five new counties that are now reporting coronavirus cases include Jackson, Kankakee, LaSalle, Washington and Williamson counties.
"I am saddened to announce three more people in Illinois with coronavirus disease have passed away," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We ask everyone to please, stay home as much as possible so we can reduce the number of people who are infected and potentially suffer serious illness, including death."
Health officials said the jump in cases reported is partly due to the increase in testing by commercial and hospital labs.
1:04 p.m.
Mayor Lightfoot orders sick to stay home, to address city on COVID-19 response
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is ordering all sick residents to remain home to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
In a press release, Lightfoot's office said Chicago Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady signed a public health order Thursday requiring all residents with confirmed coronavirus illness or who are exhibiting symptoms of the illness to stay home.
Lightfoot will be sharing an update on the city's COVID-19 pandemic response at 5 p.m. Thursday. It can be watched on ABC7 as well as on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App.
10:11 a.m.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced new alert services to provide information about COVID-19. For text updates, residents can text alertcook to 888777. A new hotline is also available at 708-622-3319 and email at ccdph.covid19@cookcountyhhs.org.
9 a.m.
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon canceled next week's Senate session days as part of a public health effort to limit exposure and hopefully slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Senate was scheduled to be at the Capitol March 24-27.
March 18, 2020
6:30 a.m.
A second member of the Chicago Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19. The person is hospitalized and those that have come into contact with the person are being asked to self-quarantine.
5 a.m.
Two Rush Oak Park ER doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 as the suburb has issued a shelter in place order, limiting travel to grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations and laundromats.
March 18, 2020
2:47 p.m.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 128 new cases of COVID-19 across Illinois, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across 17 counties to 288. Two additional counties are now reporting cases of COVID-19 cases, Kendall and Madison counties. Cases have occurred in patients ages 9 to 99.
An additional 20 individuals at the long-term care facility in DuPage County experiencing an outbreak have tested positive, bringing the total to 42, including 30 residents and 12 staff.
The state has launched a new website for COVID-19 resources, including unemployment eligibility for those impacted, at coronavirus.illinois.gov.
11:05 a.m.
The Chicago Department of Public Health confirmed that a Chicago Department of Procurement Services employee tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, it is not believed the employee contracted the virus at work.
9:30 a.m.
Gov. JB Pritzker signed an emergency declaration, effective through April 12, enabling haulers to get free Illinois Department of Transportation overweight trucking permits for the movement of emergency relief supplies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
7:30 a.m.
DePaul University announced that a faculty member has tested positive for COVID-19. The faculty member works at 1150 W. Fullerton Ave. and was last in the building on March 15 with a non-DePaul person who has also been confirmed to have COVID-19, the school said.
March 17, 2020
An individual last in the Willis Tower March 13 tested positive for COVID-19. The building was scheduled to undergo a deep cleaning but was expected to be open March 18.
6:20 p.m.
Gov. JB Pritzker activated about 60 Illinois National Guard members to assist with the state's COVID-19 response on Tuesday.
The service members include 43 airmen from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing's Medical Group and 17 planners and liaison officers from Army National Guard and Air National Guard units across the state.
The Illinois National Guard said the activation is in anticipation of the need for more medical staffing and logistic support.
3:55 p.m.
The Illinois Institute of Technology announced that a student in the Stuart School of Business has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
University officials said the student was last at the school on March 12 and was asymptomatic. It's the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at IIT.
The university is working to notify anyone who had direct contact with the student so they may self-quarantine.
2:35 p.m.
Illinois' first COVID-19 death is Chicago resident
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Illinois' first COVID-19 death, a Chicago resident in her 60s. Pritzker said the woman was not a resident of a nursing home. She tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month and had underlying medical conditions, Pritzker said. No additional details were released.
Illinois health officials on Tuesday also announced word of an outbreak at a DuPage County long-term care facility, where a woman in her 60s tested positive on Saturday.
After everyone in the facility was tested Sunday, officials said 18 residents and four staff members were confirmed to have the virus.
DuPage County officials said the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook self-identified themselves as the facility in question.
The county's health department said they'll have to reach out to hundreds, possibly thousands, of people who may have come in contact with each of the confirmed cases.
The Illinois Department of Public Health updated the state's total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 160. Patients are reported in 15 counties between the ages of 9 to 91.
2:00 p.m.
Wednesday's monthly Chicago City Council meeting is cancelled. It's consistent with the governor's director to cancel public gatherings of 50 or more. As a result, Mayor Lightfoot is discouraging people from travelling to City Hall.
1:44 p.m.
CFD paramedic tests positive for COVID-19
A paramedic with the Chicago Fire Department tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. According to a department spokesperson, the paramedic came back to work on March 14th and was not feeling well. The paramedic was treated and released and is at home in self-quarantine.
12:51 p.m.
Three FAA technicians at the Chicago Midway Air Traffic Control Tower tested positive for the COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The tower has been cleaned in accordance with guidance from the CDC and there is no immediate effect on operations, according to the FAA.
In extreme circumstances, service levels could vary, but safety will not be compromised, said the FAA.
10:08 a.m.
I-TEAM: Chicago election officials wanted polls closed due to COVID-19, IL Governor Pritzker said no
As turnout tanks in the dawning hours of the Illinois primary, election officials in Chicago say they tried to get in-person voting called off by state officials and were turned down.
Predicting fear among voters and pollworkers, the chief spokesman for Chicago's Board of Election Commissioners Tuesday morning unleashed a critical attack on Illinois governor JB Pritzker and the state's decision to plow ahead with presidential primary voting in the face of a coronavirus pandemic.
6:00 a.m.
Polls across Illinois opened for the primary election with uncertainty about COVID-19 expected to impact voter turnout. Election officials say machines will be cleaned regularly.
March 16, 2020
University of Illinois at Chicago announced a graduate medical trainee at the College of Medicine has tested positive for COVID-19. It was the first confirmed case among UIC faculty, staff or students and was related to travel.
4:21 p.m.
Illinois Secretary of State announced they will be closing all offices as of Tuesday, including drivers service facilities, until March 31. Those who have expiring drivers license will be given a one month extension.
2:30 p.m.
Illinois bans gatherings of more than 50 people as state preps for election
Governor JB Pritzker announced a ban on gatherings of 50 people or more Monday as the number of Illinois cases reached triple digits. There is now a total of 105 cases of COVID-19 across 15 counties, including two new counties: south suburban Will and downstate Peoria. Meanwhile, Chicago election officials are bracing for a very challenging Election Day with election judges continuing to quit.
2:20 p.m.
President Trump tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
The White House on Monday urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.
President Donald Trump, in a marked shift in tone about a crisis that has enveloped the globe, for the first time acknowledged that the pandemic may send the U.S. economy into a recession and suggested that the nation may be dealing with the virus until "July or August."
1:49 p.m.
Will County announces its first confirmed coronavirus case. Health officials establish a coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.
7 a.m.
The Noble Charter School Network announced all schools would be closed on Monday after a staff member at Mansueto High School in Brighton Park tested positive for COVID-19. Noble said schools will be closed to all activities other than food service.
March 15, 2020
9:40 p.m.
A member at a South Side school has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chicago Public Schools.
The Chicago Department of Public Health notified the school district of a confirmed coronavirus case involving an individual at Mark Sheridan Math and Science Academy in Bridgeport.
CPS is requesting that anyone who was in the school on March 9 to stay home effective immediately through Monday, March 23.
Mark Sheridan Math and Science Academy will close Monday, March 16, and reopen March 31.
3 p.m.
All Illinois restaurants, bars to close for inside dining for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread, governor says
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has announced that all restaurants and bars will close for inside dining for more than two weeks to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Pritzker said the closures will begin Monday, March 16, through March 30.
The action Sunday afternoon came as the state announced 29 new coronavirus cases, bringing Illinois' total to 93.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said five additional counties are reporting COVID-19 cases: Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.
The patients were also reported in Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, St. Clair and Woodford counties.
"We are seeing the number of COVID-19 cases increase exponentially and in more locations across Illinois," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "At this point, it is best to assume that the coronavirus is circulating in your community and you should take the same precautions when interacting with other people that you would when interacting with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19."
March 14, 2020
11:20 p.m.
Northwestern University confirmed that a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The university identified the patient as a staff member in the Office of the Registrar on the Evanston campus. The employee serves in a role with "limited face-to-face interaction with students or faculty," the school said.
The employee is self-isolating off campus, the school said.
9 p.m.
The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing Illinois' total to 66.
A patient at Memorial Medical Center has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the department said. The patient is in critical condition at the hospital. No other details about the patient's age, gender or source of infection are known at this time.
Sangamon County officials reported a second coronavirus patient, who was tested at an outpatient facility.
No other details on the second patient are known at this time.
4:30 p.m.
The parent of a Thornwood High School student has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the South Holland school district announced Saturday.
Thornton Township High School District 205 said the parent visited the school on March 4 for a meeting with staff. The district is now working to identify who came into contact with the parent at the south suburban school.
As a precautionary measure, the high school is closing on March 16, one day earlier than the state-mandate school closure period.
2:40 p.m.
Governor JB Pritzker announced 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including the first cases for both central and southern Illinois.
The newest cases come from Cook, Lake, Cumberland, Woodford, St. Claire and DuPage counties.
The DuPage County case is a woman in her 60s who resides at a private long-term care facility. The facility has been locked down to outside visitors, according to the governor.
The governor also announced his administration will file a federal waiver to expand Medicaid coverage as COVID-19 continues to spread.
March 13, 2020
6 p.m.
Northwestern University confirmed Friday that an employee in the Kellogg School of Management has tested positive for coronavirus.
The university said the employee works in the school's Global Hub on the Evanston campus. The employee is now self-isolating off campus, according to university officials.
All students, faculty and staff who may have been in direct contact with the employee are being asked to self-isolate, the university said.
4:15 p.m.
Illinois officials announced plans to close all schools in an effort to limit COVID-19 spread as the total of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 64.
Gov. JB Pritzker announced that all public and private K-12 schools will close from Tuesday, March 17, through March 30.
The announcement Friday came as Illinois health officials announced 14 more patients have tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 64.
2:30 p.m.
Lake County, Illinois declares disaster proclamation as a proactive measure that will allow the county to access additional state and federal funding and resources for coronavirus response efforts. The proclamation follows a recommendation by the Lake County Board of Health at its March 12 executive board meeting.
1:59 p.m.
President Donald Trump declares a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.
10:41 a.m.
The Archdiocese of Chicago announced it has suspended all services, including Masses, effective Saturday evening. It has also closed all schools operated by the Archdiocese beginning Monday, March 16.
9:35 a.m.
Chicago-based Grubhub held a press conference with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announcing that the food ordering and delivery service will suspend the collection of up to $100 million in fees from independent restaurants. The company will also set up a charitable fund for impacted drivers and restaurants.
6 a.m.
A student at St. Margaret of Scotland School tested positive for COVID-19. The school will be closed until March 23 and Mass will not be held on March 13. The school was already scheduled to be closed from March 16-20 for spring break.
March 12, 2020
8:21 p.m.
Coronavirus testing debacle is in the execution, top US coronavirus-fighter admits
The testing of potential COVID-19 patients is "failing" according to a top doctor from the National Institutes of Health.
That that dire assessment came Thursday just as President Trump hailed government testing, saying it "has been going very smooth."
An I-Team reality check of coronavirus testing turns up disappointment and distress, and sometimes no answers.
5:30 p.m.
Illinois officials ban events with 1K+ people as 7 new COVID-19 cases bring total to 32
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has issued new guidelines around large gatherings in public spaces as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state climbs to 32.
Pritzker recommended Thursday that all public gatherings and community events that are expected to attract 250 people or more be canceled or postponed. The recommendation aligns with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The governor also mandated that events of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed immediately.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city will also enforce the ban against events exceeding 1,000 individuals.
The actions come as Illinois health officials announced seven more individuals have tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 32.
In Chicago, a woman in her 40s and a child are among the new cases announced Thursday. Two women in their 70s and a man in his 50s were also confirmed in Cook County.
Illinois health officials also announced two new cases outside of Cook County: a Kane County man in his 70s and a McHenry County man in his 60s.
4:23 p.m.
Chicago coronavirus 'could spread like wildfire' among homeless without proper precautions, advocates say
As more people across the country test positive for the novel coronavirus, and as the death toll climbs, some experts fear the virus could "spread like wildfire" among Chicago's homeless population without proper precautions.
It's unclear if there are any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the homeless, but because of the obstacles they face, some say it's inevitable.
4:15 p.m.
The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police held a press conference to call on the Chicago Police Department and City of Chicago to change police procedures in light of the spread of novel coronavirus.
Among the things FOP president Kevin Graham asked for was the end of roll calls out of concern for bringing together large groups of first responders.
4:03 p.m.
The Chicago Bulls returned home from Orlando on Thursday and announced they will stop all basketball operations activities for the next few days as a "proactive measure to social distance."
No player has reported symptoms at this time and all players, coaches and basketball operations personnel have been asked to remain in the Chicagoland area, the team said.
3:56p.m.
Disneyland, California Adventure to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The closure will go into effect this Saturday and last through the end of March. The company said it will work with visitors who want to change or cancel their visits and will provide refunds on hotel bookings.
3:33 p.m.
NCAA Tournaments canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak
The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.
The decision comes a day after the NCAA announced the games that were scheduled to start next week would go on, but played in mostly empty arenas.
2:28 p.m.
MLB suspends spring training games and delays opening day
Major League Baseball has officially suspended spring training games and will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.
"This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans. MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season," a statement by MLB read.
1:11 p.m.
NHL suspends season due to rapid spread of COVID-19
The NHL is following the NBA's lead and suspending its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Thursday it is pausing its season, one day after the NBA suspended play after a player tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19.
Hinsdale schools, Chicago Latin School closed amid COVID-19 concerns
Hinsdale District School District 86 officials decided Wednesday night to cancel classes for Thursday. Events and activities are also being put on hold.
The Latin School of Chicago announced Thursday that it would be closed, with a tentative plan to reopen on April 6 after spring break. The school said there are no reports of anyone in the school community with COVID-19.
The Bernard Zell Ansche Emet Day School in Lakeview announced that it would be closed again on Thursday amid COVID-19 concerns. The school was closed earlier in the week and reopened for class on Wednesday.
Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park remains closed until at least March 18 after an employee there tested positive.
WATCH: Infectious disease specialist answers your questions about COVID-19
March 11, 2020
Illinois announces 6 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 25; majority in Chicago area
Six additional cases of coronavirus were announced, bringing the total in Illinois to 25. Five of the cases are in Cook County and a sixth is in Lake County.
The Lake County case is a man in his 50s. The other cases involve a man in his 80s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s.
The origin of the six new infections remain unknown, but the patients are all in isolation, according to Illinois officials.
Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parades, river dyeing postponed amid coronavirus concerns; NBA suspends season, other teams consider playing without fans
Officials announced the postponement of the downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade and river dyeing as well as the South Side and Northwest Side parades. Naperville also announced that it is canceling its parade.
St. Patrick's Day festivities bring hundreds of thousands of people downtown every year, with the downtown parade and river dyeing. But concerns over spreading COVID-19 led to the postponement. Mayor Lightfoot said they will work with officials to possibly reschedule events for a later date.
Old St. Pat's Church's first annual Shamrock'n the Block has also been postponed, the church said, in light of the mayor's decision to cancel official festivities. They said all tickets purchased will be honored at the rescheduled event.
State and local leaders continue to stress that the general public is still at a low risk of contracting the new coronavirus. But because of the massive scale of these festivities, which draw more than a million people in close proximity, leaders determined allowing the events to go on would be an unnecessary risk.
March 10, 2020
8 new Illinois coronavirus cases announced in Kane, McHenry, Cook counties, bringing state total to 19
In a daily briefing, Governor JB Pritzker announced eight new confirmed cases, including the first confirmed cases of Illinois residents outside of Chicago and Cook County. The new cases include a man in his late teens in McHenry County and a woman in her 60s in Kane County.
Neither patient had a history of travel to an affected area and no connection to a known case of COVID-19, making them possibly among the first cases of community transmission in the state.
The other six new cases include four people from Cook County -- a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 40s -- and two men in their 40s from Chicago.
"We know this is going to spread," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "We're probably not at the peak now. So everything we do now will help determine how high that peak gets."
Four Chicago area schools were closed on March 10, as Resurrection High School in Norwood Park and Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School in Lakeview joined Loyola Academy in Wilmette and Vaughn Occupational High School.
March 9, 2020
4 new Chicago coronavirus cases announced, bringing IL total to 11; Wilmette school closed after student exposed to COVID-19 patient
Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration as four new cases of coronavirus were announced, bringing the state's total to 11.
Two of the four cases were linked to a previous case of a CPS employee who tested positive for COVID-19. The third case is a woman in her 50s who traveled to Illinois from California and the fourth case is a woman in her 70s who returned from an Egyptian cruise linked to COVID-19. Health officials said all are in good condition.
The governor's disaster declaration, which is Illinois' version of a state of emergency, will open up state and federal resources, including federal disaster aid, to address the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Loyola Academy in Wilmette closed March 9 after school officials said a student and the student's family were exposed to a person with COVID-19.
March 8, 2020
7th COVID-19 case confirmed in state, Amtrak passenger traveling from Chicago to St. Louis tests positive
Health officials confirmed a seventh case of coronavirus in Illinois, a Chicago man in his 60s. Officials said the man is in serious condition and the case is not related to any travel nor is it connected to any of the previous cases in Illinois, meaning it might be the state's first case of community spread.
Dr. Allison Arwady, CDPH's commissioner, said that the man is a Chicago resident and he's currently hospitalized in serious condition.
Amtrak also announced that a person who traveled on a train from Chicago to St. Louis last week tested positive for coronavirus.
March 6, 2020
CPS employee is 6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Illinois, mayor says
A sixth case of coronavirus in Illinois was confirmed to be a Chicago Public Schools employee at Vaughn Occupational High School. The school will be closed until March 18.
The woman, who is in her 50s, was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in San Francisco in February. The same ship is now quarantined off the coast of California with more than a dozen new cases of the virus.
Vaughn serves more than 200 students with intellectual and physical disabilities.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin joined local health officials, as well as CDC Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases Dr. Jay C. Butler, to discuss how the federal and local governments are working together to respond to the novel coronavirus. Durbin also gave an update on the possibility of a vaccine. He said health officials are saying that could take a year or two.
WATCH: Senator Dick Durbin speaks at coronavirus roundtable discussion
Illinois' fifth positive coronavirus case was released to home quarantine after doctors determined he would be able to recover at home, hospital officials said. RUSH officials said while the patient was still showing symptoms, he "no longer requires hospitalization."
March 5, 2020
RUSH University Medical Center treating 5th COVID-19 case confirmed in Illinois; Cook County man in isolation
Illinois public health officials announced a fifth Illinois resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The Cook County resident in his 20s recently traveled to Italy, where officials said he acquired the virus and is being treated at RUSH Medical Center.
The state has three testing labs up and running, and patients testing negative for flu are being asked to volunteer to be tested for COVID-19. This "surveillance testing" is in an effort to assess whether community spread of the virus is occurring.
The Illinois Department of Public Health created a COVID-19 information hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
The state's third confirmed coronavirus patient is released from Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.
March 3, 2020
Chicago Archdiocese suspends physical contact during sign of peace, holy water fonts amid COVID-19 outbreak
The Archdiocese of Chicago announced it is suspending physical contact during the sign of peace due to the spread of novel coronavirus.
Holy water fonts are being temporarily suspended, along with the wine cup at Communion. The changes are based on guidance from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Divine Worship and are effective immediately.
Priests are also required to wash their hands before Mass begins and use hand sanitizer before and after Communion.
March 2, 2020
Illinois announces 4th positive test for COVID-19, 3rd patient being treated at hospital in Arlington Heights
Illinois health officials confirmed that a fourth person has tested positive for COVID-19. The fourth patient, a woman in her 70s, is the husband of the person who is the third patient. Both are in good condition.
It is not clear how the man became infected. An emergency command center is now operating inside Northwest Community Hospital.
The Inspired Home Show, one of Chicago's biggest conventions, has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
February 29, 2020
3rd coronavirus patient being treated at hospital in Arlington Heights
A Cook County patient became the third patient to test positive for coronavirus in Illinois. The patient was treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.
Loyola University Chicago announced it is bringing students studying abroad in Rome back home over concerns about the novel coronavirus.
"It kinda hurts," one student said. "We had trips planned we can't get our money back for, and places I wanted to see."
February 28, 2020
Novel coronavirus risk remains low in Chicago, health officials say; testing expanding across state
Health officials said COVID-19 testing would be expanded to central Illinois and downstate. Officials said patients exhibiting influenza-style symptoms would be tested for coronavirus.
"Number one, the risk is low," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "The level of preparedness is very high, and in the event we need to scale up our efforts we are uniquely qualified to do so."
Concerns about the new coronavirus also prompted changes at Catholic churches in Chicago and the state of Illinois for the safety of clergy and parishioners.
February 24, 2020
'Support Chinatown in Chicago': Restaurant crawl aims to overcome coronavirus xenophobia
A "Support Chinatown in Chicago" restaurant crawl was held to support Chinatown businesses and combat fears about novel coronavirus.
"No confirmed cases down here. Everyone's healthy," said Carlos Matias, who organized the crawl. "The food is still delicious, and we should be supporting these small businesses."
Some merchants in Chinatown are still reporting a drop in business of 80 percent or more.
"These business owners haven't done anything to deserve that," said Ally Lee, who attended the crawl. "Nothing's changed in the quality of the food or the goods that you're buying here."
February 21, 2020
A Chicago woman, who would later be confirmed as the state's sixth confirmed patient, disembarks from the Grand Princess cruise ship in San Francisco after traveling to Mexico.
February 13, 2020
It's safe to shop, eat in Chicago's Chinatown, local and state health officials say
Illinois and Chicago health officials remind people that the risk to the general public remains low. Officials were joined by the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce to reiterate that Chinatown is open for business and safe.
Fears of the virus have turned Chicago's Chinatown into a virtual ghost town. Busy sidewalks and restaurants typically teeming with lunchtime crowds were all but empty Thursday. Some locations have seen a 50% decrease in traffic and have had to reduce staffing.
February 11, 2020
Illinois becomes first to conduct in-state testing for deadly novel coronavirus, first group of quarantined Americans released
Illinois became the first state to be able to test for the novel coronavirus on its own.
The new testing technology will allow health officials to detect and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus as the CDC prepares to see more cases show up in the United States as well.
"The test has received an emergency use authorization approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and can be tested now at these state laboratories," said Dr. Anne Schuchat with the CDC.
The new test can determine if a person has the infection within just 24-hours, giving health officials an important tool to stop the illness from spreading.
February 7, 2020
Chicago couple who tested positive for virus released from hospital; Great Lakes naval station possible quarantine location
A Chicago husband and wife who became the first two cases of coronavirus in Illinois were released from the hospital. Both were treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and later released to home monitoring. Health officials said they have made a full recovery.
State health officials said the Chicago couple will remain home where they will be monitored daily until the CDC clears them to leave their house. Health officials are tracing people who have been near the couple.
Great Lakes naval base learned Thursday that military installations near 11 major airports, including the north suburban base, might become quarantine locations for those under observation for contracting the virus, should U.S. Department of Health and Human Services facilities fill up. There are also other locations that are not military-related that have been identified, local navy officials said.
January 31, 2020
Coronavirus spreads from Chicago woman to husband in 1st US human-to-human transmission, CDC says
The CDC announced that the first human-to-human coronavirus transmission in the U.S. was from a Chicago woman to her husband, the second confirmed case in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the woman in her 60s, who was the first case reported in Illinois, is stable and doing well. Local health officials said the patient's husband reported his symptoms on Tuesday and was hospitalized before his test results came back positive for coronavirus.
Both patients are being monitored in isolation at the St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, hospital officials confirmed on Thursday.
January 24, 2020
Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
A Chicago resident became the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States after she returned from traveling in Wuhan, China. The CDC said that the patient, a woman in her 60s, traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the U.S. on January 13.
The woman was not showing symptoms when she returned, but started feeling unwell a few days after returning, the CDC said.
"She was administering to her elderly father, who was sick while she was there," said Illinois Senator Dick Durbin. "She came home and started feeling the symptoms."
"She called ahead to alert her doctor to her illness, rather than just presenting to a clinic or an emergency department," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. "This is exactly what any potentially ill returning traveler from Wuhan should do."
CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN ILLINOIS
So what do we know about novel coronavirus? In addition to the their FAQ page, here's a quick look at what's known about COVID-19, according to the CDC.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Cook County residents can text alertcook to 888777 for COVID-19 information. A hotline is also available at 708-622-3319 and email at ccdph.covid19@cookcountyhhs.org.
WATCH: How to prevent the spread of COVID-19
HOW IT SPREADS
- Person-to-person: The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
- Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objects: It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
- When does spread happen? People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
- How efficiently does the virus spread? How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.
- There is still more to be learned: COVID-19 is an emerging disease and there is more to learn about its transmissibility, severity, and other features and what will happen in the United States. New information will further inform the risk assessment.
SYMPTOMS
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
* The CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses.
WATCH: The right way to wash your hands
