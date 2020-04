Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on 19,180 COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS IN ILLINOIS:

April 10, 2020

April 9, 2020

April 8, 2020

April 7, 2020

April 6, 2020

April 5, 2020

April 4, 2020

April 3, 2020

April 2, 2020

April 1, 2020

March 31, 2020

March 30, 2020

March 29, 2020

March 28, 2020

March 27, 2020

March 26, 2020

March 25, 2020

March 24, 2020

March 23, 2020

March 22, 2020

March 21, 2020

March 20, 2020

March 19, 2020

March 18, 2020

March 18, 2020

March 17, 2020

March 16, 2020

March 15, 2020

March 14, 2020

March 13, 2020

March 12, 2020

March 11, 2020

March 10, 2020

March 9, 2020

March 8, 2020

March 6, 2020

March 5, 2020

March 3, 2020

March 2, 2020

February 29, 2020

February 28, 2020

February 24, 2020

February 21, 2020

February 13, 2020

February 11, 2020

February 7, 2020

January 31, 2020

January 24, 2020

HOW IT SPREADS

Person-to-person: The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objects: It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

When does spread happen? People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How efficiently does the virus spread? How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.

There is still more to be learned: COVID-19 is an emerging disease and there is more to learn about its transmissibility, severity, and other features and what will happen in the United States. New information will further inform the risk assessment.

SYMPTOMS



Fever



Cough



Shortness of breath

RELATED STORIES AND RESOURCES:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed Illinois cases has reached 19,180, with a total of 677 deaths.We'll update this page with the latest local information to keep you and your family safe. You can find all of ABC7's latest reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak here. Another City of Chicago employee has died of COVID-19.David Veloz worked as a foreman and machinist at the department known as Fleet and Facilities Management.Union leaders describe Veloz as a "larger than life" Navy veteran, whose contributions will carry on for decades to come.The COVID-19 outbreak at the Cook County Jail has spread to 289 detainees, the sheriff's office announced Friday.The Cook County Sheriff's Office said 20 of the infected detainees are being treated at local hospitals, and 36 have been moved to a recovery facility.The office also reported that 203 members of its staff have tested positive for coronavirus.Illinois Gov. JB Pritkzer is promising action to protect African American communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.State officials announced a series of initiatives aimed at increasing testing in the African American community, including a partnership between Lurie Children's Hospital and four community health centers on Chicago's South and West Sides.The goal is for those health centers to test hundreds of people per day, and have them processed at Lurie.Gov. JB Pritzker also announced a program to provide hotel rooms for people from multi-generational households who need to self-isolate.On Friday, Illinois suffered an uptick of more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases and 68 additional deaths. The state's death toll has reached 596.Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is extending expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations and document filings for at least 90 days after driver services facilities reopen.A second inmate has died at Cook County Jail after testing positive for COVID-19. Leslie Pieroni, 51, had been hospitalized since April 3. Two hundred and seventy six detainees in custody at the jail have tested positive.The Chicago Police Department said more than 150 members have tested positive for COVID-19.Of those infected, 144 are sworn members, while seven are civilian members.The department said four sworn members have recovered from the virus and returned to duty.The announcement comes on the same day that a funeral was held for the first CPD officer who died as a result of COVID-19.More than 270 Cook County Jail detainees have tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office said.As of Thursday at 5 p.m., the Cook County Sheriff's Office reported that 276 detainees have contracted the novel coronavirus.Of those infected, more than 20 are being treated at hospitals, while over 35 have moved to a recovery facility.The office reported its first apparent death from COVID-19 earlier this week.Meanwhile, 172 staff members of the Cook County Sheriff's Office have also tested positive for coronavirus, as of Thursday at 5 p.m.Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said new data shows the state may be "bending the curve" in the fight against COVID-19 Thursday, but cautioned residents still need to practice social distancing and abide by the stay-at-home order.The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,344 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state's total above 16,000.COVID-19 deaths in the state also grew by 66 to a total of 528, state health officials reported.The virus has spread to 81 Illinois counties, with Hancock, Pulaski, and Schuyler counties now reporting cases.A report released by the CDC outlines how one Chicagoan spread COVID-19 to as many as 15 other people in February. The spread occurred through the sharing of a takeout meal, a birthday party and a funeral.The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,529 new coronavirus cases and 82 additional deaths on Wednesday, the largest rise so far Illinois' total COVID-19 cases have now surpassed 15,000, including 462 deaths.The virus has spread to 78 Illinois counties, with Stark County now reporting a case.Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced a curfew on liquor sales in Chicago. Starting Thursday, sales on alcohol will not be allowed after 9 p.m. The curfew will remain in effect for the duration of Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order.Illinois issued new measures to help employers and those in the real estate industry on Wednesday.Employers will not face a penalty fee for filing wage reports for February 2020 late, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced.The agency is still encouraging employers to submit the wage reports, which were due March 31, as soon as possible. The department said the filings will help determine unemployment eligibility for workers who have been laid off due to the COVID-19 crisis.Meanwhile, Gov. Pritzker's administration announced that remote notarization can be used during Illinois' "stay-at-home" order. The measure aims to remove barriers that are potentially holding back real estate closings and other related financial transactions.Illinois will receive more than $52 million in federal funding to help health centers across the state respond to the COVID-19 crisis.The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the award to 45 Illinois health centers on Wednesday, a day after the state suffered the largest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths.The federal funding will go toward efforts to test, treat and prevent coronavirus. It'll also help health centers maintain and increase capacity and staffing levels necessary to address the pandemic.The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law less than two weeks ago.Of the 45 health centers to receive federal grants, 19 are located in Chicago.Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is self-isolating until April 10 after a member of her security detail tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked in the Cook County Building and used a security detail car on March 27.The Chicago Fire Department is mourning the loss of veteran firefighter Mario Araujo, who is the first Chicago firefighter to die from COVID-19. Araujo, 49, joined CFD in 2003 and served mostly on the Far North Side with Truck 25.Chicago police announced Tuesday night they will begin conducting checkpoints.The checkpoints, described by police as "Roadside Safety and Informational Check Points," will be held in each police district from April 7 to April 9 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. They will last for about 45 minutes, police said.Police said the checkpoints will focus on traffic safety and providing information on the state's stay-at-home order. Each driver will begiven an informational flyer about the order at each checkpoint.With 272 detainees and 115 staff at the Cook County Jail sick with the coronavirus at last count, the jail has an infection rate more than 50 times higher than the rest of Illinois.Corrections officer David Evans, the chief union steward, filed an explosive affidavit alleging sheriff's officials have not provided adequate personal protective equipment, training and testing to help limit the spread of COVID-19. He said multiple detainees are being held together in cells and other officers are scared for their jobs.Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the state has suffered another 73 fatalities due to COVID-19.Pritzker also told reporters that 65% of the state's 2,709 hospital beds are currently full."I wish I knew about this in January when the Intelligence Agency seemed to know about it," Pritzker said when asked if he had any regrets in how he has handled the crisis.Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle announced a fund for zero-interest loans for suburban Cook County small businesses and independent contractors. The Community Recovery Fund will give loans of up to $20,000 to small businesses with fewer than 25 employees and $10,000 for workers who get at least half of their income from independent contracting. The loans will be distributed by a network of community lenders across the county.Mayor Lori Lightfoot has signed an executive order to ensure that all residents, including immigrants and refugees, are able to access all benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic from the city.The Cook County Sheriff's Office said Monday evening that Cook County Jail has its first apparent death from the novel coronavirus An autopsy still has to officially confirm the cause of death. The Cook County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Jeffery Pendleton. Authorities said he had been hospitalized at Stroger Hospital since March 30 when he tested positive for COVID-19.President Donald Trump singled out Gov. JB Pritzker during his press conference."Even Governor Pritzker from Illinois is happy, because he may not be happy when he talks to the press, but he's happy. He's a very happy man," Trump said.Pritzker gave an update on the state's supply of personal protective equipment. He criticized the federal government's response to the state's PPE requests.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago health officials announced that more than half of the COVID-19 cases in Chicago are African-Americans. Lightfoot said it is a "call to action" and announced a series of steps, including requiring demographic data from healthcare providers, to address the inequality.Chicago's sports teams have joined an initiative from Mayor Lori LIghtfoot's office encouraging Chicagoans to stay home during the pandemic. The campaign is called "We Are Not Playing" and the Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, White Sox, Cubs, Fire Red Stars and Sky have all joined the campaign, which will feature advertisements on billboards as well as social media.McDonald's is donating one million N95 masks to first responders in Chicago and Illinois. The company is giving 750,000 masks to Chicago and 250,000 to the rest of the state.The city will be adding the masks to its depositories and sending them where they are needed most as it coordinates needs for first responders and healthcare workers.More than 230 Cook County Jail detainees have tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office said Sunday.The Cook County Sheriff's Office reported that 234 detainees have contracted the virus, and 14 are hospitalized.There are also 78 staff members in the sheriff's office who have tested positive for coronavirus, as of Sunday at 5 p.m.The number of coronavirus cases in Illinois surpassed 11,000 over the weekend.With new totals reported at 11,256 cases and 274 deaths, state officials are asking the public to stay committed in slowing the spread of COVID-19.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 889 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Sunday.The death toll includes an inmate at the Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet.Ronald Rice, 66, died early Sunday at Morris Hospital in Morris, Ill., the Grundy County coroner's office said.The virus has spread to 71 counties, with Boone, Calhoun and Gallatin now reporting cases.An inmate at the Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet died from COVID-19 Sunday at a nearby hospital , according to a statement from the Grundy County coroner's office.66-year-old Ronald Rice died early this morning at Morris Hospital in Morris, Ill., the Grundy County coroner's office said.No further information on his death has been released at this time.Illinois has reached a grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19 Saturday, when the state's confirmed cases surpassed 10,000.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,453 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths Saturday. The state's death toll due to coronavirus has climbed to 243.The virus has spread to 68 Illinois counties, with Jasper, Lee, Mason, and Pike counties now reporting cases.The number of Cook County Jail detainees with COVID-19 has surpassed 200, the sheriff's office announced Friday.The office reported 43 more detainees have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 210. Fourteen of them are hospitalized, the office said.The Cook County Sheriff's Office also reported Friday that 60 of its staff members have contracted COVID-19.Chicago police announced 13 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the department Friday, bringing the number of cases to 89.Of the cases, 87 are officers and two are civilian employees, Chicago police said.Illinois' coronavirus cases increased by more than 1,200 with 53 additional deaths Friday, the largest jump in both categories in one day.There are now 8,904 confirmed COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 210 deaths, state health officials announced Friday.State health officials said the virus has spread to 64 counties, as of Friday. DeWitt, Effingham and Jersey counties are now reporting cases.The death toll from COVID-19 has reached 157, with an additional 16 deaths reported Thursday as the state prepares to get alternate care facilities ready for a possible surge in patients.Illinois National Guardsmen and women reported to McCormick Place Friday morning with hard hats and masks in hand. They have been supporting a lightning fast effort to transform Chicago's biggest event space into an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients who don't need intensive treatment.Governor JB Pritzker says the massive convention center in Chicago should be up and running today.More than 160 Cook County Jail detainees have tested positive for coronavirus, as of Thursday night.The Cook County Sheriff's Office reported that 167 detainees have contracted COVID-19, and 14 are hospitalized.There are also 46 employees in the sheriff's office who have tested positive for coronavirus so far.Gov. JB Pritzker announced a new statewide initiative as Illinois' number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew by 715 with 16 additional deaths. The new messaging campaign, called "All In Illinois," calls on all residents to work together to fight the virus.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has reached 7,695, with a total of 157 deaths.Twelve of the deaths were in Cook County. Deaths were also reported in Christian, DuPage, McHenry and Whiteside counties.Logan, Macoupin, Mercer, Moultrie, and Piatt counties are now reporting cases. Chicago police officer has died from COVID-19, Mayor Lori LIghtfoot and Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck announced. Officer Marco Difranco, 50, contracted the virus last week and was hospitalized over the weekend. He is survived by a wife and two children, ages 10 and 7.Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle announced that the county would be launching a technical assistance program to help small businesses, their employees, gig workers and independent contractors to benefit from a $377 billion federal relief fund. Preckwinkle also announced further aid to small businesses and employees from the Economic Bureau of Development would be coming in the next week.Aurora has extended the city's emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic through May 15.The city said the declaration can be withdrawn earlier if the emergency no longer exists.Mayor Richard Irvin also is closing City Hall and all city properties, including parks, playgrounds, museums and the zoo, to the public through May 15.The Illinois National Guard said Wednesday that Gov. Pritzker also activated about 30 of its medics.The Illinois National Guard medics will provide medical support at the Stateville Correctional Center, where an inmate who had COVID-19 died earlier this week. They'll perform screenings at the prison, including checking vitals, blood pressure and temperatures.There are now 167 Cook County Jail detainees who have tested positive for COVID-19, the county sheriff said Wednesday.The county sheriff said 12 of the detainees are hospitalized, while 19 detainees have tested negative.The sheriff also announced Wednesday that nine more of the office's employees have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 34.The Chicago Police department reported 14 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total within the agency to 64.A CPD spokesman said, "We continue to adapt to the new temporary normal and implement social distancing and infection protocols at CPD."COVID-19 has claimed more than 140 lives in Illinois as the number of novel coronavirus cases nears 7,000, state health officials said.Gov. JB Pritzker renewed his call for retired and former health care workers to join the fight against coronavirus as the state recorded 42 new deaths Wednesday. Three of those individuals were in their 20s or 30s.Illinois health officials announced 986 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 6,980.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. Pritzker announced a $4 million grant program for artists and institutions on Wednesday. It's intended to help an estimated 77,000 people who work in the industry in Illinois and have been hit hard by the "stay-at-home" order that shut down theaters and galleries.More information on the grant program is available here: https://artsforillinois.org/.City of Chicago employee dies from coronavirus, Mayor Lightfoot announces.CHA will defer rent for thousands of tenants through the end of the month while the stay-at-home order remains in effect.Families with loved ones at Westchester Health and Rehabilitation Center are expressing concerns about a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, with two deaths reported. A spokesperson for the center said patients who have tested positive are hospitalized outside the facility.Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday at his daily coronavirus briefing that the state's stay-at-home order will be extended through the end of April as COVID-19 cases in the state spike to nearly 6,000.Pritzker said the state's disaster proclamation and suspension of on-site learning at schools across the state would also be extended through April 30.Illinois public health officials announced 937 new coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths Tuesday. The disease has now claimed 99 lives in Illinois, with the total number of COVID-19 cases climbing to 5,994.First responders on the front lines of the coronavirus will get the chance to stay at a downtown hotel during the pandemic. Mayor Lightfoot said nearly 300 hotel rooms at Hotel Essex will be set aside for first responders concerned about potentially exposing their family members to COVID-19.Before the announcement, a new class of Chicago Fire Department paramedics graduated, with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Fire Commissioner Richard Ford congratulating them. The paramedics entered the room 10 at a time in order to practice social distancing.Chicagoans are obeying the city's stay-at-home order to combat the spread of coronavirus. Cell phone data from Chicagoans and Cook County residents shows people moving around drastically less than before last week.There's growing concern about an outbreak of cases at the Westchester Health and Rehabilitation Center where at least 11 people have tested positive.A nurse there who is among the confirmed cases is speaking out, saying she hadn't been feeling well but still had to work. It wasn't until last Wednesday that she was tested for COVID-19, and has since been hospitalized and is trying to recover.Gov. JB Pritzker announced that part of the McCormick Place Convention Center will be temporarily converted into an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms who do not require intensive care.The facility will have the capacity to care for up to 3,000 patients. The buildout will take place in phases, with up to 500 beds expected to be assembled by the end of this week.An employee at the Cook County State's Attorney's Office tested positive for COVID-19. The individual works at the Cook County Domestic Violence Court Building located at 555 W. Harrison St. in Chicago and last reported for work on March 24. The CCSAO is contacting anyone known to have had contact with the employee in the last two weeks. Unrelated to this employee and in addition to routine cleaning and disinfection, a deep cleaning took place at 555 W. Harrison St. on March 25. All CCSAO employees working at that location will be sent home for 14 days.Chicago Public Schools has announced new remote learning plans so students can continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.CPS said it plans to implement remote learning beginning on April 13 and families can expect to hear directly from their schools by April 6, the district said.The schools will offer both digital and non-digital learning options, schools can create their own activities to supplement district instruction and teachers will provide weekly feedback to students.Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson also announced a plan to get thousands of devices into the hands of homebound students so they can use the plans.More than 100 detainees at the Cook County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, the county's sheriff announced Sunday.The Cook County Sheriff's Office reported that 101 detainees at the jail have COVID-19, and they're awaiting results for 93 others.Nine detainees have tested negative, the office said.Additionally, 12 employees at the sheriff's office have tested positive for coronavirus.The Cook County Sheriff said that Cermak Health Services are closely monitoring detainees and will test any who are symptomatic.Illinois reported a spike of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Sunday.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,105 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths Sunday. The state is now reporting a total of 4,596 cases in Illinois, including 65 deaths.There are now cases in 47 Illinois counties, with patients confirmed in Bond, Knox, Menard and Montgomery counties.The deaths reported Sunday include 11 patients in Cook County, two in Kane County, one in DuPage County, one in Kendall County, one in LaSalle County and one in St. Clair County.The Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County announced Sunday that two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of the employees worked in the Traffic Division on the Lower Level of the Daley Center, officials said.Both employees last reported for work on March 20. One of the two is currently hospitalized, officials said.A Chicago infant who tested positive for coronavirus has died, Illinois officials announced.The number of Illinois' COVID-19 cases jumped by 465 new cases and 13 additional deaths. There are now 3,491 coronavirus cases in the state, including 47 deaths.Twelve nurses at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago have tested positive for COVID-19.A member of the Illinois Nurses Association told ABC7 on Friday that the dozen nurses weren't wearing personal protective equipment while working with patients who had not yet been tested for coronavirus."How would you know which ones are positive, which ones are not? So that's why we are not sure so why don't we just use masks every time we are in the hospital? And finally they listened this afternoon," said Terrence Yee.Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program that will offer 2,000 grants of $1,000 each.Chicago residents have to apply and there is certain criteria to meet to determine eligibility.Applicants have to provide documentation showing how they've been economically affected by the COVID-19 crisis, such as unemployment insurance claims, notices of employment status change and proof of household income at or below 60% of the area median income prior to job loss.Illinois lags behind the majority of states when it comes to coronavirus testing, but figures here are improving after a slow start.There has been a surge of testing in Illinois. From the new National Guard outpost on Chicago's Northwest Side to a private drive-through clinic near Lincoln Park, the result is what was a sluggish 300 tests two weeks ago increased last week and is now more than 50 times where it started at nearly 17,000 people tested. As of Friday evening, almost 22,000 total swab tests have been conducted in Illinois.Aurora city officials announce both Mayor Richard Irvin and Police Chief Kristen Ziman have tested positive for COVID-19.Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is offering up more state assistance to provide housing and food to those in need as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state surpasses 3,000.State health officials announced 488 new cases of COVID-19, bringing Illinois' total cases to 3,026. Health officials said 34 people have died of the novel coronavirus.The cases are spread across 40 counties in Illinois, and patients range from younger than 1 to 99 years old. Eighty-six percent of deaths so far have been patients 60 years and older.On Friday, Gov. Pritzker announced expanded access to the federal food stamp program, known as SNAP, and financial assistance for day care centers caring for children of essential workers.The Illinois Department of Human Services is increasing monthly SNAP benefits and expanding access to the program. It could mean doubling existing benefits for many residents, according to Pritzker's administration.There's also $6 million being directed to agencies helping those experiencing homelessness in Illinois.Gov. Pritzker also asked all licensed health care workers to sign up for a new emergency alert system."People who live in a certain area of the state, we might say, 'Hey everybody, we need 100 or 50 of these kinds of professionals, please let us know if you're available this afternoon, this evening to come to this location to help us out," Pritzker said.With the number of Illinois cases continuing to rise sharply, the governor said he's still evaluating whether to extend the "stay-at-home" order past April 7.A church in the northern suburbs may be at the center of the latest cluster of novel coronavirus cases in Illinois.Forty three people at the Life Church of Glenview are sick, and at least 10 have tested positive for COVID-19.Pastor Anthony LoCascio said it all started after a service on March 15 when 80 people attended service to hear a guest speaker.Most of the sick range in age from the late 20s to mid-40s, and there are some children sick as well.On Thursday, Gov. Pritzker issued an executive order that will keep new inmates from being admitted to state prisons, aside from some limited exceptions.So far, 12 corrections staff and prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19.President Donald Trump has approved Illinois' request for a federal disaster declaration, making federal funding available for COVID-19 recovery efforts.President Trump declared a major disaster exists in the state on Thursday.It makes federal funding available for state, tribal and eligible local governments as well as certain nonprofits in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It also makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for Illinois residents affected by the crisis.The announcement comes as Illinois' COVID-19 cases topped 2,500 on Thursday.Illinois health officials announced 673 new cases and seven additional deaths, bringing the state's total to 2,538 cases and 26 deaths.The deaths include a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.There are now coronavirus cases in 37 Illinois counties, with Franklin and Tazewell counties now reporting cases.Several public spaces, including Chicago's lakefront and the 606 Trail, are closed to the public until further notice, according to several Chicago aldermen."Starting today, all of Chicago's lakefront with its adjoining parks will be closed to the public until further notice. In addition, all fieldhouses, all playlots, all school playgrounds, the Chicago Riverwalk, and the 606 Trail are now closed to the public," Ald. James Cappleman said in a newsletter.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and AARP Illinois are scheduled to host a telephone town hall meeting Thursday about seniors' concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak in Chicago.The meeting is designed to offer residents more information on access to senior resources available throughout the city. It will also provide information on how others can help older people during the pandemic.The call is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Those who wish to join the call can do so by calling 877-299-8493, using PIN 115390.A record 3,283,000 Americans filed for unemployment this week amid the coronavirus crisis, U.S. Department of Labor figures released Thursday show. That number shatters the record that was set back in 1982, and economist say were heading to an unemployment rate that could be worse than the Great Depression.As layoffs are surging because so many businesses are closed due to COVID-19, many people who say they can't work are claiming they are unable to file for unemployment.Gov. JB Pritzker announced he's delaying Illinois' tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15 on Wednesday, when the state's total coronavirus cases climbed to 1,865, with 19 deaths.Pritzer said the decision aligns Illinois' tax day with the federal government's and gives "millions of taxpayers three additional months to file their individual returns."Illinois health officials announced the number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 1,865, with 19 deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 330 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including three deaths.During an afternoon update, Mayor Lori Lightfoot reminded residents to stay home despite the nice weather. "Outside is for brief respite, not 5Ks," she said. "Preferably in your neighborhood."Mayor Lightfoot said she will be forced to shutdown the parks and the entire lakefront if people continue to disregard social distancing guidelines."If we don't maintain the social distancing we need, we will lose ground that we've gained," the mayor said.Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck reminded residents they are under an order."If you violate it, you are subject to a citation, a fine of up to $500, and if you continue to violate it you will be subject to physical arrest," Beck said.The CTA announced that two employees, a bus operator and a rail operator, have tested positive for COVID-19.The bus operator works out of the 77th Bus Garage at 210 W. 79th St. and the rail operator works out of the 95th Street Terminal at 15 W. 95th St.The City of Aurora has confirmed, through the Kane County Health Department, the area's first death due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.A male in his 90s succumbed to COVID-19 complications yesterday after being diagnosed just two days prior.Health officials announced 250 new cases and four more deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 1,535 positive cases and 16 deaths.The four deaths include a Chicago resident in his 50s, two Cook County residents both in their 60s, and a DuPage County resident in her 90s. Grundy County also reported its first case of COVID-19.Health officials announced 236 new cases and three more deaths Monday, bringing the state's total to 1,285 positive cases and 12 deaths.Monroe County is the latest to join the list of counties in Illinois that have confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 102 counties, officials said 31 have seen cases in their area.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join the Department of Housing and Department of Family and Support Services to announce new supports for homeless populations as well as the city's healthcare system during the COVID-19 outbreak.A fourth Chicago police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.A Chicago Police Department spokesman confirmed the case on Twitter Sunday night.The officer is assigned to a patrol district on Chicago's South Side, according to CPD.There's no indication that the case is connected to the other three involving the law enforcement agency, a spokesman said.The number of coronavirus cases in Illinois has surpassed 1,000, state health officials announced Sunday.Gov. JB Pritzker and state health officials announced 296 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths, bringing the state's total to 1,049 with nine deaths.The deaths include a Cook County man in his 80s, a Chicago man in his 80s and a McLean County woman in her 70s, according to Illinois health officials.A total of 30 Illinois counties have COVID-19 patients, with Jo Daviess, Livingston, Rock Island and Stephenson counties now reporting cases.The BIue Island Police Department has been temporarily shut down Sunday by the city's mayor after a department employee has tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Domingo Vargas confirmed.Mayor Vargas said that he learned late Saturday night that an employee of the Blue Island Police Department had tested positive for COVID-19.The mayor said the department has been temporarily shut down and no one is being allowed inside while the building is being cleaned.Mayor Vargas requested the help of the Cook County Sheriff's Department to help assist police in the city during this time.The city of Evanston has installed portable bathrooms with hand-washing stations to help protect the homeless against COVID 19.Fifteen of the portable bathrooms have been strategically placed around the city so people without access to private bathrooms can wash their hands to lessen their chances of catching the virus.You can find a list of locations HERE. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified two additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county's total to four.The office said 48-year-old Timothy Loving died March 17 of acute hypoxic respiratory failure due to COVID-19 infection.Diane Breymeyer, 80, died March 19 of multifocal pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection, according to the office.An Aurora Police Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19.The law enforcement agency confirmed Saturday that a member of the department's supervisory staff is self-quarantined at home after being diagnosed with coronavirus.The department said the member started feeling ill on March 17, and is already improving.Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials announced 168 new coronavirus cases and another death in Illinois on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 753 with 6 deaths.The Illinois Department of Public Health said a Cook County man in his 70s died after being diagnosed with the virus.There are now cases in 26 Illinois counties with patients ranging in age from 3 to 99.Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin announced parking officials will not ticket for parking violations through the end of April, unless vehicles are parked in an unsafe manner. Aurora is also suspending the licenses for all solicitors through the end of April.Irvin approved the sale of packaged liquor at some establishments and closed parks and playground through April 7.The Illinois National Guard announced that Gov. JB Pritzker has authorized the activation of another 20 service members for the state's COVID-19 response.They include medical and logistics planners, geospacial planners and public affairs personnel, the Illinois National Guard said.There's now a total of 80 activated Illinois National Guard members to help with the coronavirus outbreak.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot ensures residents they will continue to have access to food and services during Gov. JB Pritzker's "stay-at home" order.But she also said "the time is now to step up and help them because they are helping us," in regards to numerous organizations helping Chicagoans get what they need.Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a "stay-at-home" order for all Illinois residents Friday afternoon in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state.Joined by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. Pritzker said the order begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 and will remain in effect through Tuesday, April 7, 2020.Essential services - such as grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies - will remain open, but all non-essential businesses will be forced to stop operating. Pritzker said residents will still be able to leave home to buy food, obtain medication and go to a medical office or hospital.Lightfoot added that the CTA will remain running through the "stay-at-home" order, and essential city services, such as garbage collection, will continue.Pritzker also announced a 5th death in Illinois from COVID-19, a Cook County resident in her 70s. As of Friday, there are 585 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, a jump of more than 100 cases from the previous day's tally of 422.A pre-schooler in Bartlett has tested positive for COVID-19. The child goes to Independence Center for Early Learning, Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders said.Mayor Lori Lightfoot is extending Chicago Public Schools closures and ordering all sick residents to stay home as part of the city's COVID-19 response.Lightfoot addressed residents from her City Hall office Thursday, delivering the city's plan to combat the new coronavirus pandemic.The mayor announced that Chicago Public Schools will be closed through April 20, with students returning to class Tuesday, April 21. The measure comes after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker mandated all schools to close from March 17 through March 30.Lightfoot also said that many of the city's debt collection, ticketing and impound practices will be suspended until April 30.The suspension cover booting of cars and late fees and defaults on payments for all city debt, including parking tickets and utility bills.Mayor Lightfoot announced Thursday the creation of the Chicago Small Business Resiliency Loan Fund, starting with more than $100 million in low-interest loans intended for small businesses severely affected by the outbreak.The mayor also announced City Hall will not be open to the general public, effective Friday, March 20 and until an announcement to resume normal operations is made. During this time, only City of Chicago personnel and members of City Council will be able to access the upper floors of City Hall.Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced three new coronavirus-related deaths in the state Thursday, bringing the state's fatality total to four.Pritzker said a Will County resident in his 50s, a Cook County resident in her 80s and a Florida resident in her 70s died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.The Florida resident was in Sangamon County, health officials said.Illinois health officials also announced that the number of cases statewide has risen to 422, a spike from the 288 total on Wednesday.There are now cases in 22 counties, with patients' ages ranging from 9 to 99.The Illinois Department of Public Health said the five new counties that are now reporting coronavirus cases include Jackson, Kankakee, LaSalle, Washington and Williamson counties."I am saddened to announce three more people in Illinois with coronavirus disease have passed away," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We ask everyone to please, stay home as much as possible so we can reduce the number of people who are infected and potentially suffer serious illness, including death."Health officials said the jump in cases reported is partly due to the increase in testing by commercial and hospital labs.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is ordering all sick residents to remain home to prevent further spread of COVID-19.In a press release, Lightfoot's office said Chicago Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady signed a public health order Thursday requiring all residents with confirmed coronavirus illness or who are exhibiting symptoms of the illness to stay home.Lightfoot will be sharing an update on the city's COVID-19 pandemic response at 5 p.m. Thursday. It can be watched on ABC7 as well as on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App.Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced new alert services to provide information about COVID-19. For text updates, residents can text alertcook to 888777. A new hotline is also available at 708-622-3319 and email at ccdph.covid19@cookcountyhhs.org.Illinois Senate President Don Harmon canceled next week's Senate session days as part of a public health effort to limit exposure and hopefully slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Senate was scheduled to be at the Capitol March 24-27.A second member of the Chicago Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19 . The person is hospitalized and those that have come into contact with the person are being asked to self-quarantine.Two Rush Oak Park ER doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 as the suburb has issued a shelter in place order, limiting travel to grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations and laundromats.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 128 new cases of COVID-19 across Illinois , bringing the total number of confirmed cases across 17 counties to 288. Two additional counties are now reporting cases of COVID-19 cases, Kendall and Madison counties. Cases have occurred in patients ages 9 to 99.An additional 20 individuals at the long-term care facility in DuPage County experiencing an outbreak have tested positive, bringing the total to 42, including 30 residents and 12 staff.The state has launched a new website for COVID-19 resources, including unemployment eligibility for those impacted, at coronavirus.illinois.gov. The Chicago Department of Public Health confirmed that a Chicago Department of Procurement Services employee tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, it is not believed the employee contracted the virus at work.Gov. JB Pritzker signed an emergency declaration, effective through April 12, enabling haulers to get free Illinois Department of Transportation overweight trucking permits for the movement of emergency relief supplies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.DePaul University announced that a faculty member has tested positive for COVID-19. The faculty member works at 1150 W. Fullerton Ave. and was last in the building on March 15 with a non-DePaul person who has also been confirmed to have COVID-19, the school said.An individual last in the Willis Tower March 13 tested positive for COVID-19. The building was scheduled to undergo a deep cleaning but was expected to be open March 18.Gov. JB Pritzker activated about 60 Illinois National Guard members to assist with the state's COVID-19 response on Tuesday.The service members include 43 airmen from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing's Medical Group and 17 planners and liaison officers from Army National Guard and Air National Guard units across the state.The Illinois National Guard said the activation is in anticipation of the need for more medical staffing and logistic support.The Illinois Institute of Technology announced that a student in the Stuart School of Business has tested positive for novel coronavirus.University officials said the student was last at the school on March 12 and was asymptomatic. It's the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at IIT.The university is working to notify anyone who had direct contact with the student so they may self-quarantine.Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Illinois' first COVID-19 death, a Chicago resident in her 60s. Pritzker said the woman was not a resident of a nursing home. She tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month and had underlying medical conditions, Pritzker said. No additional details were released.Illinois health officials on Tuesday also announced word of an outbreak at a DuPage County long-term care facility, where a woman in her 60s tested positive on Saturday.After everyone in the facility was tested Sunday, officials said 18 residents and four staff members were confirmed to have the virus.DuPage County officials said the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook self-identified themselves as the facility in question.The county's health department said they'll have to reach out to hundreds, possibly thousands, of people who may have come in contact with each of the confirmed cases.The Illinois Department of Public Health updated the state's total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 160. Patients are reported in 15 counties between the ages of 9 to 91.Wednesday's monthly Chicago City Council meeting is cancelled. It's consistent with the governor's director to cancel public gatherings of 50 or more. As a result, Mayor Lightfoot is discouraging people from travelling to City Hall.A paramedic with the Chicago Fire Department tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. According to a department spokesperson, the paramedic came back to work on March 14th and was not feeling well. The paramedic was treated and released and is at home in self-quarantine.Three FAA technicians at the Chicago Midway Air Traffic Control Tower tested positive for the COVID-19 on Tuesday.The tower has been cleaned in accordance with guidance from the CDC and there is no immediate effect on operations, according to the FAA.In extreme circumstances, service levels could vary, but safety will not be compromised, said the FAA.As turnout tanks in the dawning hours of the Illinois primary, election officials in Chicago say they tried to get in-person voting called off by state officials and were turned down.Predicting fear among voters and pollworkers, the chief spokesman for Chicago's Board of Election Commissioners Tuesday morning unleashed a critical attack on Illinois governor JB Pritzker and the state's decision to plow ahead with presidential primary voting in the face of a coronavirus pandemic.Polls across Illinois opened for the primary election with uncertainty about COVID-19 expected to impact voter turnout. Election officials say machines will be cleaned regularly.University of Illinois at Chicago announced a graduate medical trainee at the College of Medicine has tested positive for COVID-19. It was the first confirmed case among UIC faculty, staff or students and was related to travel.Illinois Secretary of State announced they will be closing all offices as of Tuesday, including drivers service facilities, until March 31. Those who have expiring drivers license will be given a one month extension.Governor JB Pritzker announced a ban on gatherings of 50 people or more Monday as the number of Illinois cases reached triple digits. There is now a total of 105 cases of COVID-19 across 15 counties, including two new counties: south suburban Will and downstate Peoria. Meanwhile, Chicago election officials are bracing for a very challenging Election Day with election judges continuing to quit.The White House on Monday urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.President Donald Trump, in a marked shift in tone about a crisis that has enveloped the globe, for the first time acknowledged that the pandemic may send the U.S. economy into a recession and suggested that the nation may be dealing with the virus until "July or August."Will County announces its first confirmed coronavirus case. Health officials establish a coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.The Noble Charter School Network announced all schools would be closed on Monday after a staff member at Mansueto High School in Brighton Park tested positive for COVID-19. Noble said schools will be closed to all activities other than food service.A member at a South Side school has tested positive for COVID-19 , according to Chicago Public Schools.The Chicago Department of Public Health notified the school district of a confirmed coronavirus case involving an individual at Mark Sheridan Math and Science Academy in Bridgeport.CPS is requesting that anyone who was in the school on March 9 to stay home effective immediately through Monday, March 23.Mark Sheridan Math and Science Academy will close Monday, March 16, and reopen March 31.Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has announced that all restaurants and bars will close for inside dining for more than two weeks to limit the spread of COVID-19.Pritzker said the closures will begin Monday, March 16, through March 30.The action Sunday afternoon came as the state announced 29 new coronavirus cases, bringing Illinois' total to 93.The Illinois Department of Public Health said five additional counties are reporting COVID-19 cases: Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.The patients were also reported in Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, St. Clair and Woodford counties."We are seeing the number of COVID-19 cases increase exponentially and in more locations across Illinois," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "At this point, it is best to assume that the coronavirus is circulating in your community and you should take the same precautions when interacting with other people that you would when interacting with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19."Northwestern University confirmed that a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19.The university identified the patient as a staff member in the Office of the Registrar on the Evanston campus. The employee serves in a role with "limited face-to-face interaction with students or faculty," the school said.The employee is self-isolating off campus, the school said.The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing Illinois' total to 66.A patient at Memorial Medical Center has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the department said. The patient is in critical condition at the hospital. No other details about the patient's age, gender or source of infection are known at this time.Sangamon County officials reported a second coronavirus patient, who was tested at an outpatient facility.No other details on the second patient are known at this time.The parent of a Thornwood High School student has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the South Holland school district announced Saturday.Thornton Township High School District 205 said the parent visited the school on March 4 for a meeting with staff. The district is now working to identify who came into contact with the parent at the south suburban school.As a precautionary measure, the high school is closing on March 16, one day earlier than the state-mandate school closure period.Governor JB Pritzker announced 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including the first cases for both central and southern Illinois.The newest cases come from Cook, Lake, Cumberland, Woodford, St. Claire and DuPage counties.The DuPage County case is a woman in her 60s who resides at a private long-term care facility. The facility has been locked down to outside visitors, according to the governor.The governor also announced his administration will file a federal waiver to expand Medicaid coverage as COVID-19 continues to spread.Northwestern University confirmed Friday that an employee in the Kellogg School of Management has tested positive for coronavirus.The university said the employee works in the school's Global Hub on the Evanston campus. The employee is now self-isolating off campus, according to university officials.All students, faculty and staff who may have been in direct contact with the employee are being asked to self-isolate, the university said.Illinois officials announced plans to close all schools in an effort to limit COVID-19 spread as the total of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 64.Gov. JB Pritzker announced that all public and private K-12 schools will close from Tuesday, March 17, through March 30.The announcement Friday came as Illinois health officials announced 14 more patients have tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 64.Lake County, Illinois declares disaster proclamation as a proactive measure that will allow the county to access additional state and federal funding and resources for coronavirus response efforts. The proclamation follows a recommendation by the Lake County Board of Health at its March 12 executive board meeting.President Donald Trump declares a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.The Archdiocese of Chicago announced it has suspended all services, including Masses, effective Saturday evening. It has also closed all schools operated by the Archdiocese beginning Monday, March 16.Chicago-based Grubhub held a press conference with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announcing that the food ordering and delivery service will suspend the collection of up to $100 million in fees from independent restaurants. The company will also set up a charitable fund for impacted drivers and restaurants.A student at St. Margaret of Scotland School tested positive for COVID-19. The school will be closed until March 23 and Mass will not be held on March 13. The school was already scheduled to be closed from March 16-20 for spring break.The testing of potential COVID-19 patients is "failing" according to a top doctor from the National Institutes of Health.That that dire assessment came Thursday just as President Trump hailed government testing, saying it "has been going very smooth."An I-Team reality check of coronavirus testing turns up disappointment and distress, and sometimes no answers.Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has issued new guidelines around large gatherings in public spaces as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state climbs to 32.Pritzker recommended Thursday that all public gatherings and community events that are expected to attract 250 people or more be canceled or postponed. The recommendation aligns with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The governor also mandated that events of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed immediately.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city will also enforce the ban against events exceeding 1,000 individuals.The actions come as Illinois health officials announced seven more individuals have tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 32.In Chicago, a woman in her 40s and a child are among the new cases announced Thursday. Two women in their 70s and a man in his 50s were also confirmed in Cook County.Illinois health officials also announced two new cases outside of Cook County: a Kane County man in his 70s and a McHenry County man in his 60s.As more people across the country test positive for the novel coronavirus, and as the death toll climbs, some experts fear the virus could "spread like wildfire" among Chicago's homeless population without proper precautions.It's unclear if there are any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the homeless, but because of the obstacles they face, some say it's inevitable.The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police held a press conference to call on the Chicago Police Department and City of Chicago to change police procedures in light of the spread of novel coronavirus.Among the things FOP president Kevin Graham asked for was the end of roll calls out of concern for bringing together large groups of first responders.The Chicago Bulls returned home from Orlando on Thursday and announced they will stop all basketball operations activities for the next few days as a "proactive measure to social distance."No player has reported symptoms at this time and all players, coaches and basketball operations personnel have been asked to remain in the Chicagoland area, the team said.The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.The closure will go into effect this Saturday and last through the end of March. The company said it will work with visitors who want to change or cancel their visits and will provide refunds on hotel bookings.The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.The decision comes a day after the NCAA announced the games that were scheduled to start next week would go on, but played in mostly empty arenas.Major League Baseball has officially suspended spring training games and will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks."This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans. MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season," a statement by MLB read.The NHL is following the NBA's lead and suspending its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Thursday it is pausing its season, one day after the NBA suspended play after a player tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19.Hinsdale District School District 86 officials decided Wednesday night to cancel classes for Thursday. Events and activities are also being put on hold.The Latin School of Chicago announced Thursday that it would be closed, with a tentative plan to reopen on April 6 after spring break. The school said there are no reports of anyone in the school community with COVID-19.The Bernard Zell Ansche Emet Day School in Lakeview announced that it would be closed again on Thursday amid COVID-19 concerns. The school was closed earlier in the week and reopened for class on Wednesday.Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park remains closed until at least March 18 after an employee there tested positive.Six additional cases of coronavirus were announced, bringing the total in Illinois to 25. Five of the cases are in Cook County and a sixth is in Lake County.The Lake County case is a man in his 50s. The other cases involve a man in his 80s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s.The origin of the six new infections remain unknown, but the patients are all in isolation, according to Illinois officials.Officials announced the postponement of the downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade and river dyeing as well as the South Side and Northwest Side parades. Naperville also announced that it is canceling its parade.St. Patrick's Day festivities bring hundreds of thousands of people downtown every year, with the downtown parade and river dyeing. But concerns over spreading COVID-19 led to the postponement. Mayor Lightfoot said they will work with officials to possibly reschedule events for a later date.Old St. Pat's Church's first annual Shamrock'n the Block has also been postponed, the church said, in light of the mayor's decision to cancel official festivities. They said all tickets purchased will be honored at the rescheduled event.State and local leaders continue to stress that the general public is still at a low risk of contracting the new coronavirus. But because of the massive scale of these festivities, which draw more than a million people in close proximity, leaders determined allowing the events to go on would be an unnecessary risk.In a daily briefing, Governor JB Pritzker announced eight new confirmed cases, including the first confirmed cases of Illinois residents outside of Chicago and Cook County. The new cases include a man in his late teens in McHenry County and a woman in her 60s in Kane County.Neither patient had a history of travel to an affected area and no connection to a known case of COVID-19, making them possibly among the first cases of community transmission in the state.The other six new cases include four people from Cook County -- a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 40s -- and two men in their 40s from Chicago."We know this is going to spread," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "We're probably not at the peak now. So everything we do now will help determine how high that peak gets."Four Chicago area schools were closed on March 10, as Resurrection High School in Norwood Park and Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School in Lakeview joined Loyola Academy in Wilmette and Vaughn Occupational High School.Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration as four new cases of coronavirus were announced, bringing the state's total to 11.Two of the four cases were linked to a previous case of a CPS employee who tested positive for COVID-19. The third case is a woman in her 50s who traveled to Illinois from California and the fourth case is a woman in her 70s who returned from an Egyptian cruise linked to COVID-19. Health officials said all are in good condition.The governor's disaster declaration, which is Illinois' version of a state of emergency, will open up state and federal resources, including federal disaster aid, to address the spread of the novel coronavirus.Loyola Academy in Wilmette closed March 9 after school officials said a student and the student's family were exposed to a person with COVID-19.Health officials confirmed a seventh case of coronavirus in Illinois, a Chicago man in his 60s. Officials said the man is in serious condition and the case is not related to any travel nor is it connected to any of the previous cases in Illinois, meaning it might be the state's first case of community spread.Dr. Allison Arwady, CDPH's commissioner, said that the man is a Chicago resident and he's currently hospitalized in serious condition.Amtrak also announced that a person who traveled on a train from Chicago to St. Louis last week tested positive for coronavirus.A sixth case of coronavirus in Illinois was confirmed to be a Chicago Public Schools employee at Vaughn Occupational High School. The school will be closed until March 18.The woman, who is in her 50s, was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in San Francisco in February. The same ship is now quarantined off the coast of California with more than a dozen new cases of the virus.Vaughn serves more than 200 students with intellectual and physical disabilities.U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin joined local health officials, as well as CDC Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases Dr. Jay C. Butler, to discuss how the federal and local governments are working together to respond to the novel coronavirus. Durbin also gave an update on the possibility of a vaccine. He said health officials are saying that could take a year or two.Illinois' fifth positive coronavirus case was released to home quarantine after doctors determined he would be able to recover at home, hospital officials said. RUSH officials said while the patient was still showing symptoms, he "no longer requires hospitalization."Illinois public health officials announced a fifth Illinois resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The Cook County resident in his 20s recently traveled to Italy, where officials said he acquired the virus and is being treated at RUSH Medical Center.The state has three testing labs up and running, and patients testing negative for flu are being asked to volunteer to be tested for COVID-19. This "surveillance testing" is in an effort to assess whether community spread of the virus is occurring.The Illinois Department of Public Health created a COVID-19 information hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website The state's third confirmed coronavirus patient is released from Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.The Archdiocese of Chicago announced it is suspending physical contact during the sign of peace due to the spread of novel coronavirus.Holy water fonts are being temporarily suspended, along with the wine cup at Communion. The changes are based on guidance from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Divine Worship and are effective immediately.Priests are also required to wash their hands before Mass begins and use hand sanitizer before and after Communion.Illinois health officials confirmed that a fourth person has tested positive for COVID-19. The fourth patient, a woman in her 70s, is the husband of the person who is the third patient. Both are in good condition.It is not clear how the man became infected. An emergency command center is now operating inside Northwest Community Hospital.The Inspired Home Show, one of Chicago's biggest conventions, has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.A Cook County patient became the third patient to test positive for coronavirus in Illinois. The patient was treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.Loyola University Chicago announced it is bringing students studying abroad in Rome back home over concerns about the novel coronavirus."It kinda hurts," one student said. "We had trips planned we can't get our money back for, and places I wanted to see."Health officials said COVID-19 testing would be expanded to central Illinois and downstate. Officials said patients exhibiting influenza-style symptoms would be tested for coronavirus."Number one, the risk is low," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "The level of preparedness is very high, and in the event we need to scale up our efforts we are uniquely qualified to do so."Concerns about the new coronavirus also prompted changes at Catholic churches in Chicago and the state of Illinois for the safety of clergy and parishioners.A "Support Chinatown in Chicago" restaurant crawl was held to support Chinatown businesses and combat fears about novel coronavirus."No confirmed cases down here. Everyone's healthy," said Carlos Matias, who organized the crawl. "The food is still delicious, and we should be supporting these small businesses."Some merchants in Chinatown are still reporting a drop in business of 80 percent or more."These business owners haven't done anything to deserve that," said Ally Lee, who attended the crawl. "Nothing's changed in the quality of the food or the goods that you're buying here."A Chicago woman, who would later be confirmed as the state's sixth confirmed patient, disembarks from the Grand Princess cruise ship in San Francisco after traveling to Mexico.Illinois and Chicago health officials remind people that the risk to the general public remains low. Officials were joined by the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce to reiterate that Chinatown is open for business and safe.Fears of the virus have turned Chicago's Chinatown into a virtual ghost town. Busy sidewalks and restaurants typically teeming with lunchtime crowds were all but empty Thursday. Some locations have seen a 50% decrease in traffic and have had to reduce staffing.Illinois became the first state to be able to test for the novel coronavirus on its own.The new testing technology will allow health officials to detect and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus as the CDC prepares to see more cases show up in the United States as well."The test has received an emergency use authorization approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and can be tested now at these state laboratories," said Dr. Anne Schuchat with the CDC.The new test can determine if a person has the infection within just 24-hours, giving health officials an important tool to stop the illness from spreading.A Chicago husband and wife who became the first two cases of coronavirus in Illinois were released from the hospital. Both were treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and later released to home monitoring. Health officials said they have made a full recovery.State health officials said the Chicago couple will remain home where they will be monitored daily until the CDC clears them to leave their house. Health officials are tracing people who have been near the couple.Great Lakes naval base learned Thursday that military installations near 11 major airports, including the north suburban base, might become quarantine locations for those under observation for contracting the virus, should U.S. Department of Health and Human Services facilities fill up. There are also other locations that are not military-related that have been identified, local navy officials said.The CDC announced that the first human-to-human coronavirus transmission in the U.S. was from a Chicago woman to her husband, the second confirmed case in Illinois.The Illinois Department of Public Health said the woman in her 60s, who was the first case reported in Illinois, is stable and doing well. Local health officials said the patient's husband reported his symptoms on Tuesday and was hospitalized before his test results came back positive for coronavirus.Both patients are being monitored in isolation at the St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, hospital officials confirmed on Thursday.A Chicago resident became the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States after she returned from traveling in Wuhan, China. The CDC said that the patient, a woman in her 60s, traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the U.S. on January 13.The woman was not showing symptoms when she returned, but started feeling unwell a few days after returning, the CDC said."She was administering to her elderly father, who was sick while she was there," said Illinois Senator Dick Durbin. "She came home and started feeling the symptoms.""She called ahead to alert her doctor to her illness, rather than just presenting to a clinic or an emergency department," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. "This is exactly what any potentially ill returning traveler from Wuhan should do."COUNTY BREAKDOWN OF CONFIRMED CASESAdams CountyBond CountyBoone CountyBureau CountyCalhoun CountyCarroll CountyChampaign CountyChristian CountyClark CountyClinton CountyCook CountyColes CountyCrawford CountyCumberland CountyDeKalb CountyDeWitt CountyDouglas CountyDuPage CountyEffingham CountyFayette CountyFord CountyFranklin CountyFulton CountyGallatin CountyGreene CountyGrundy CountyHancock CountyHenry CountyIroquois CountyJackson CountyJasper CountyJefferson CountyJersey CountyJo Daviess CountyKane CountyKankakee CountyKendall CountyKnox CountyLake CountyLaSalle CountyLawrence CountyLee CountyLivingston CountyLogan CountyMacon CountyMacoupin CountyMadison CountyMarion CountyMarshall CountyMason CountyMassac CountyMcHenry CountyMcLean CountyMenard CountyMercer CountyMonroe CountyMontgomery CountyMoultrie CountyMorgan CountyOgle CountyPeoria CountyPiatt CountyPike CountyPulaski CountyRandolph CountyRichland CountyRock Island CountySaline CountySangamon CountySchuyler CountyShelby CountyStark CountySt. Clair CountyStephenson CountyTazewell CountyVermilion CountyWabash CountyWashington CountyWhiteside CountyWill CountyWilliamson CountyWinnebago CountyWoodford County1. A Chicago woman becomes the first case of novel coronavirus in Illinois after returning from Wuhan, China, health officials announced in early February. She was treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and was later released to home monitoring. Health officials say she has made a full recovery.2. The husband of Illinois' first confirmed case tested positive for the virus. He was also treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and has since been released and is said to have made a full recovery.3. A Cook County man in his 70s tested positive and was treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, health officials announced on February 29. It remains uncertain how the man become infected but Pritzker said the husband had traveled to a state with community transmission. They were released on March 5.4. The wife of Illinois 3rd case, a woman in her 70s, also tested positive for novel coronavirus. She was quarantined at home as advised by health officials. Both she and her husband were reported in good condition.5. A Cook County resident in his 20s tested positive and was announced by health officials on March 5. He flew into Chicago through O'Hare Airport earlier in the month after traveling from Italy, where officials said he contracted the virus. He was hospitalized in isolation at RUSH Medical Center and listed in stable condition. He has since been released to recover in self-quarantine at home.6. A Chicago Public Schools employees at Vaughn Occupational High School tested positive, health officials announced on March 6. The patient is a woman in her 50s who was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in San Francisco on February 21 after traveling to Mexico. March 4 the cruise line announced a quarantine of the ship off the coast of California with more than a dozen confirmed cases of the virus. It was also learned that other passengers on the cruise to Mexico were also infected. She is a special education classroom assistant at the school that serves more than 200 students with intellectual and physical disabilities.7. A Chicago man in his 60s is announced by health officials as a positive case on March 8. Officials listed the man in serious condition and the case is not related to any travel nor is it connected to any of the previous cases in Illinois. The Chicago Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health said he might be the state's first case of community spread.8. The patient is a female family member of the CPS employee at Vaughn Occupational High School that recently tested positive after a cruise vacation. Governor JB Pritzker announced the case on March 9. The patient is listed in good condition. No other information is available at this time.9. The patient is a female family member of the CPS employee at Vaughn Occupational High School that recently tested positive after a cruise vacation. Governor JB Pritzker announced the case on March 9. The patient is listed in good condition. No other information is available at this time.10. A woman in her 50s, who traveled from California to Illinois to work at Cinespace Film Studios tested positive for the virus. As of March 9, no other information is available at this time. She is listed in good condition.11. A woman in her 70s was confirmed as a positive case, according to Governor JB Pritzker on March 9. She has returned from an Egyptian cruise linked to COVID-19. She is listed in good condition.12. A Kane County woman in her 60s became the first Illinois resident outside of Chicago and Cook County to test positive for novel coronavirus on March 10. She does not have a history of travel to an affected area and no connection to a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.13. A McHenry County teen tested positive for COVID-19, according to health officials on March 10. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.14. A Cook County man in his 70s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.15. A Cook County woman in her 60s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.16. A Cook County woman in her 40s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.17. A Cook County man in his 40s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.18. A Chicago man in his 40s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.19. A Chicago man in his 40s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.20. A Lake County (Ill.) man in his 50s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.21. A Cook County man in his 80s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.22. A Cook County man in his 70s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.23. A Cook County man in his 70s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.24. A Cook County woman in her 50s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.25. A Cook County man in his 40s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.26. A Chicago woman in her 40s tested positive, officials said on March 12. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.27. A Chicago child tested positive, officials said on March 12. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.28. A Cook County woman in her 70s tested positive, officials said on March 12. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.29. Another Cook County woman in her 70s tested positive, officials said on March 12. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.30. A Cook County man in his 50s tested positive, officials said on March 12. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.31. A Kane County man in his 70s tested positive, officials said on March 12. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.32. A McHenry County man in his 60s tested positive, officials said on March 12. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.33. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.34. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.35. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.36. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.37. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.38. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.39. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.40. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.41. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.42. A Cook County resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.43. A Cook County resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.44. A Cook County resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.45. A Cook County resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.46. A Lake County resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.47-64. Illinois health officials announced 18 new cases on March 14, but didn't disclose any further information on the patients.64-93. Illinois health officials announced 29 new cases on March 15, but didn't disclose any further information on the patients.94-105. Illinois health officials announced 12 new cases on March 16. One of the patients is a 54-year-old man who tested positive in Will County. The patient is currently isolated in the hospital. The man marks Will County's first positive case of coronavirus.106-160. Illinois health officials announced 55 new cases on March 17. Twenty-one patients were reportedly linked to a DuPage County long-term care center.161-288. Illinois health officials announced 128 new cases on March 18. An additional 20 individuals at the long-term care facility in DuPage County experiencing an outbreak have tested positive, bringing the total to 42 (30 residents and 12 staff).289-422. Illinois health officials announced 134 new cases on March 19, as well as the death of three people diagnosed with COVID-19. The individuals include a Will County resident in his 50s, a Cook County resident in her 80s and an out-of-state resident in her 70s who was in Sangamon County.423-585: Illinois health officials announced 163 new cases on March 20, as well as the death of a Cook County woman in her 70s diagnosed with COVID-19. Three additional counties are now reporting cases: Adams, Christian and McLean counties. The Chicago Department of Public Health also confirmed that a CTA bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19. The operator worked out of the CTA bus garage in the Forest Glen neighborhood on Chicago's northwest side. The CTA said it has reached out to employees who may have had direct contact with the bus operator, and are cleaning and disinfecting the impacted area of the garage which will remain open.586-753. Illinois health officials announced 168 new cases on March 21, as well as the death of a Cook County man in his 70s.754-1,049. Illinois health officials announce 296 new cases and three additional deaths on March 22. The deaths include a Cook County man in his 80s, a Chicago man in his 80s and a McLean County woman in her 70s, according to Illinois health officials. Jo Daviess, Livingston, Rock Island and Stephenson counties are now reporting COVID-19 cases.1,050-1,285. Illinois health officials announced 236 new cases and three more deaths on March 23. Monroe County is the latest to join the list of counties in Illinois that have confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 102 counties, officials said 31 have seen cases in their area.1,286-1,535. Health officials announced 250 new cases and four more deaths on March 24. The deaths include a Chicago resident in his 50s, two Cook County residents both in their 60s, and a DuPage County resident in her 90s. Grundy County also reported its first case of COVID-19. The City of Aurora also confirmed, through the Kane County Health Department, the first death in the area due to COVID-19. A male in his 90s succumbed to COVID-19 complications March 23 after being diagnosed just two days prior.1,536-1,965. Illinois health officials announced 330 new cases and three additional deaths on March 25. The deaths include a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s, and a Will County woman in her 50s.1,966-2,538. Illinois health officials announced 673 new cases and seven additional deaths on March 26. The deaths include a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s. Franklin and Tazewell counties are now reporting cases.2,539-3,026. Illinois health officials announced 488 new cases and eight additional deaths on March 27. Approximately 86% of fatalities are among patients 60 years of age and older. Bureau, Henry, and Iroquois counties are now reporting cases.3,027-3,491. Illinois health officials announced 465 new cases and 13 new deaths on March 28. Carroll, Fayette and Macon counties are now reporting cases.3,492-4,596. Illinois health officials announced 1,105 new cases and 18 additional deaths on March 29. Bond, Knox, Menard and Montgomery counties are now reporting cases. The deaths reported Sunday include 11 patients in Cook County, two in Kane County, one in DuPage County, one in Kendall County, one in LaSalle County and one in St. Clair County.4,597-5,057. Illinois health officials announced 461 new cases and eight additional deaths on March 30. An incarcerated man from Stateville Correctional Center was among the deaths reported. There are 12 inmates who are now hospitalized and 77 more with symptoms who are isolated.5,058-5,994. Illinois health officials announced 937 new cases and 26 additional deaths on March 31. Ford and Ogle counties are now reporting cases.5,995-,6980. Illinois health officials announced 986 new cases and 42 additional deaths on April 1. Three of the individuals who died were in their 20s or 30s. Massac and Vermilion counties are now reporting cases.6,981-7,695. Illinois health officials announced 715 new cases and 16 additional deaths on April 2. Twelve of the deaths were in Cook County. Logan, Macoupin, Mercer, Moultrie, and Piatt counties are now reporting cases.7,696-8,904. Illinois health officials announced 1,209 new cases of COVID-19, including 53 additional deaths, on April 3. DeWitt, Effingham and Jersey counties are now reporting cases.8,905-10,357. Illinois health officials announced 1,453 new cases of COVID-19, including 33 additional deaths, on April 4. Jasper, Lee, Mason and Pike counties are now reporting cases.10,358-11,256. Illinois health officials announced 899 new cases of COVID-19, including 31 additional deaths, on April 5. Boone, Calhoun and Gallatin counties are now reporting cases.11,257-12,262. Illinois health officials announced 1,006 new cases of COVID-19, including 33 additional deaths, on April 6. Jefferson and Wabash counties are now reporting cases.12,263-13,547. Illinois health officials announced 1,287 new cases of COVID-19, including 73 additional deaths, on April 7. Coles, Lawrence, Richland, and Shelby counties are now reporting cases.13,549-15,078. Illinois health officials announced 1,529 new cases of COVID-19, including 82 additional deaths, on April 8. Stark County is now reporting a case.15,079-16,422. Illinois health officials announced 1,344 new cases of COVID-19, including 66 additional deaths, on April 9. Hancock, Pulaski, and Schuyler counties are now reporting cases.16,423-17,887. Illinois health officials announced 1,465 new cases of COVID-19, including 68 additional deaths, on April 10. Fulton and Greene counties are now reporting cases.So what do we know about novel coronavirus? In addition to the their FAQ page , here's a quick look at what's known about COVID-19, according to the CDC The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website Cook County residents can text alertcook to 888777 for COVID-19 information. A hotline is also available at 708-622-3319 and email at ccdph.covid19@cookcountyhhs.org.